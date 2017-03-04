Fremantle Dockers vs Collingwood Magpies: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

The Fremantle Dockers are still searching for their first win in the AFLW, and will hope to get it done at home against the Collingwood Magpies. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 1:35pm AEDT.

Despite being tipped to be one of the premiership contenders in the inaugural AFLW season the Dockers have been mightily disappointing so far – in four rounds of competition to date, they’ve recorded three losses and a draw.

Given that the GWS Giants claimed their first ever win of the competition last night at Blacktown International Sportspark, the Dockers now find themselves holding the very much unwanted title of being the only side in the league never to have won a game.

To be fair to them, they haven’t actually looked that bad – they’ve been beaten by Brisbane and Adelaide at home, the two top sides in the competition, and lost to the Bulldogs and drawn with GWS away.

The Collingwood Magpies were in that very same boat until last week when they took their first win in AFLW history over the Western Bulldogs, a memorable occasion for the club. Can they back it up now, on a Western Australian road trip?

These are the bottom two sides on the ladder coming into this match-up and neither has anything left to play for bar pride. After last night’s results, in fact, it seems a grand final featuring Adelaide and Brisbane is inevitable, with only the venue to be decided.

Prediction

For the first time, Fremantle face a side that isn’t one of the top two at home. That should be the platform they need to get their first win.

Fremantle Dockers by 12.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 1:35pm AEDT.