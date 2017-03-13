Henriques queries Pat Cummins’ Test fitness

He regards Pat Cummins as a freak, but NSW cricket captain Moises Henriques has questioned whether the Blues paceman is physically ready for the rigours of Test cricket in India.

Cummins, who last week took eight wickets in his first Sheffield Shield match in six years, was called into the Australian squad on the weekend ahead of the third Test after Mitchell Starc was ruled out for the remainder of the tour with a foot injury.

Allrounder Henriques bowled Cummins, who played his only Test as an 18-year-old in 2011, primarily in six-over spells and said the paceman was in good physical condition.

However Henriques, who has played three Tests in India, said conditions there were a lot harder on the body which tended to pull up more sore because quicks had to bend their backs a lot more on the grassless wickets.

“I think Pat is a very special bowler, so in terms of skill-wise and if you want someone to play cricket for Australia, I think Pat Cummins is your man,” Henriques said on Monday.

“But whether he’s ready physically on the back of one Shield game, that’s a completely different kettle of fish.

“There’s a number of different factors when it comes into selecting guys to play for Australia in those sorts of conditions.

“It was only one Shield game earlier that he got ruled out and apparently he wasn’t ready to play Shield cricket for NSW.

“Now on the back of one Shield game he’s ready to play a Test series in India, that’s their (the selectors) call.

“Skill-wise, can he bowl at that level? 100 per cent he can. He’s a freak of nature.”

The second Test was played in a cauldron-type atmosphere which strained relations between the two teams and Henriques suggested it wouldn’t be a good idea for the Indians to rile the normally good natured Cummins.

“He can definitely get aggressive if he needs to,” Henriques said.

“He’s probably not the type of bloke you want to get under his skin too much, because obviously he can crank it up if he really needs to with the ball.”

Henriques was philosophical about missing out on replacing the injured Mitchell Marsh in India, with Marcus Stoinis getting the call despite having a vastly inferior first-class batting average this summer..

“l’ve been batting well all season but they’ve stated other reasons as to why they’ve picked someone to bat in the top six, so I’ve got to cop it on the chin,” Henriques said.

“Last year when I got picked to go to Sri Lanka on the Test series, I”m sure Stoiner was a little disappointed he didn’t go.

“He had a pretty good year last year and I think I only played one or maybe two Shield games … so I’ve been in the position where I’ve been picked and surprised as well, so you can’t be too disappointed.”