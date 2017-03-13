Reid’s return has Sydney’s forward line humming ahead of AFL season opener

Sam Reid’s return to fitness and a roaming Lance Franklin is set to create plenty of headaches for opposing AFL defences, judging by their form for Sydney in the final AFL pre-season game on Sunday.

The trio of Reid, Franklin and Kurt Tippett snaffled 21 marks between them in Sydney’s three-point win over St Kilda in Albury..

Reid notched nine, Franklin, seven and Tippett five.

With Reid holding down centre half forward, Tippett alternating between the ruck and deep forward, a lively Franklin had licence to roam and made his presence felt.

He racked up 22 possessions, several outside the forward 50 and frequently found his teammates with pinpoint kicks.

“It’s always nice getting out of the forward 50 and getting some touches,” Franklin told Fox Footy.

“I think that will be part of my play this year again, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Reid didn’t play any senior games last season due to injuries, but looks sharp after thee good hit-outs..

“Obviously missing a lot of footy, we wanted him to play big minutes during the pre-season games,” Sydney coach John Longmire said.

‘We’ve played him a lot during the last three weeks and he’s been getting better every week, so it’s good to see him in that sort of form and good for his confidence.”

Another player catching the eye in Albury was Zak Jones.

Used primarily at half back in his breakout season last year, Jones is expected to get a good portion of midfield minutes in the coming campaign.

He impressed with his speed and distribution against the Saints, gathering a team-high 20 kicks and challenging the opposition with his running.

“He’s’ playing quite well, he’s still learning and improving, particularly in that midfield group,” Longmire said.

“But he gives us some really quality outside run and he’s been really good over the pre-season.”

Longmire said Isaac Heeney, who has also been earmarked for more midfield time this year, would likely take things easy for another week as he recovers from glandular fever.

“I’d rather be a little bit later with his return to training than pushing him and be a bit too early.” Longmire said.

Swans’ medical staff told him Heath Grundy was okay after getting a head knock on Sunday and Longmire said Callum Mills was rested for the latter part of the game after suffering a cork at training, but could have played more.