2017 season preview: Gold Coast Suns

Gold Coast’s miserable life in the AFL continued in 2016, with just six wins a stark contrast to their all-conquering expansion rivals. But, after capping off a terrible year with a turbulent offseason, the dark days may be far from over for the Suns.

Let’s have a look at the list changes made.

Additions: Jarryd Lyons (Adelaide), Pearce Hanley (Brisbane), Michael Barlow (Fremantle), Jarrod Witts (Collingwood), Ben Ainsworth, Jack Scrimshaw, Will Brodie, Jack Bowes, Brad Scheer, Max Spencer (draft)

Subtractions: Jaeger O’Meara (Hawthorn), Dion Prestia (Richmond), Nick Malceski (retired), Jarrod Garlett, Danny Stanley, Clay Cameron, Henry Schade, Luke Russell, Seb Tape, Tom Keough (delisted)

What happened last year?

An impressive three-game winning streak to start the year had many wondering if the Suns would rise after a woeful campaign in 2015, but soon enough it was the Gold Coast of old as the club dropped ten straight.

The Suns were a tad unlucky late in the year losing three straight by under ten points, but the average losing margin in their 16 losses was a hefty 45 points, as wildly inconsistent efforts plagued Rodney Eade’s side.

Injuries cruelled the club, but regardless of personnel, it was very hard to tell which side was going to turn up each week.

What’s changed?

Gold Coast’s horrid year continued into the trade period, with young superstar-midfielders Jaeger O’Meara and Dion Prestia finding new homes at big Victorian clubs.

While O’Meara hadn’t actually played a game for two years, much of the argument for the Suns’ improvement revolved around the amount of talent on their injury list, and he was undoubtedly the best player in their enormous medical room.

Jarryd Lyons is a solid pick-up, but while Michael Barlow and Pearce Hanley will add some depth, they’re older players coming off sub-par seasons for sub-par teams. Once again, Gold Coast will be relying on very green talent to get them over the line each week.

What needs to happen in 2017?

The loss of Prestia stings, but the Suns are otherwise starting to get it together in the middle of the ground.

Managing the game time, as well as time spent in the midfield versus up forward, for older bodies like Gary Ablett, Michael Rischitelli and Hanley will be key to ensuring the Alex Sexton’s and Touk Miller’s get the experience under their belt.

Gold Coast also desperately need to get more out of a younger key position player in 2017, with Sam Day’s season-ending hip-injury a cruel early blow.

As good as Tom Lynch, Steven May and Rory Thompson are, a breakout season from a player like Peter Wright, Keegan Brooksby or Jack Leslie wouldn’t go astray.

Gold Coast should focus on getting contracts in front of some key out-of-contract players.

David Swallow and Steven May are absolute must-signs, while they would also be looking at retaining Jarrod Harbrow. Calls will be made on Rischitelli, Matt Shaw, Trent McKenzie, Brandon Matera and Jesse Lonergan over the course of the year.

A repeat of last year’s trade period would be catastrophic.

The verdict

The Suns have forced their fans to endure many a false dawn over the last six years.

Young teams can turn the corner very quickly, but this was a bad list in 2016 and, in terms of its ability to make an impact in 2017, has gone further backward.

Another long year on the glitter strip.

Prediction: 18th