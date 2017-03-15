Tahs leader Hooper slams side’s “poor” discipline

Cutting an Australian team would be chaotic for the players

NSW Waratahs leaders have slammed their side’s poor discipline after a disappointing start to the Super Rugby campaign.

The Tahs lost both their matches in South Africa, conceding 92 points and slumped to a 1-2 record.

There was at least one positive for NSW on Tuesday, with Wallabies’ five-eighth Bernard Foley returning to training after missing their first three games with post-concussion symptoms.

It’s yet to be determined whether he will return to the side for Saturday’s home derby against the Brumbies.

The Tahs have racked up multiple yellow cards over three games and conceded a host of penalties.

“At this stage of the competition it’s just unacceptable to be giving away that many penalties and missing that many tackles,” NSW assistant coach Nathan Grey said

Captain and flanker Michael Hooper identified discipline as the deficiency his side needed to work on most before Saturday.

“Our discipline has been poor, we’re allowing teams to tick over the scoreboard probably too easily, so that’s number one focus,” Hooper said.

“You let the team in so easily when you just give away penalties and unforced errors.”

Hooper admitted he was one of the offenders when it came to conceding penalties and thought the Tahs had maybe been a bit too eager to disrupt the opposition’s game.

“Myself, I’ve been guilty, a couple of the senior players in the team guilty of giving away some penalties,” Hooper said.

“So you look at your own game and you get your coaching staff to help you with that.”

The Brumbies also have a 1-2 record.

“They play not too dissimilar to a South African outfit, so it’s a bit more of the same from the past two weeks, which we’ve struggled with and we haven’t got the result yet,” Hooper said.

He expected Wallabies teammate and fellow flanker Scott Fardy to fire up, if, as expected, he is restored to the Brumbies’ run on side after being omitted last week.

“Knowing Fards really well he’ll be really up for this game,” Hooper said.