India vs Australia: Third Test, cricket live scores, blog – Day 2

A Steven Smith century and his sterling partnership with comeback man Glenn Maxwell, along with an untimely Virat Kohli injury, put Australia firmly in the driver’s seat after Day 1 of the Ranchi Test against India. Follow all the action of Day 2 from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.
Australian captain Smith, who had won the toss and elected to bat, brought up his 19th Test hundred to see his side through to 4-299 at stumps.
The day started off promisingly as Matt Renshaw provided good resistance at one end while David Warner looked to be in his elements.
After the two had brought up a 50-run stand for the first wicket, India got their first breakthrough when Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Warner for 19 runs. Jadeja, who had conceded a boundary in the previous ball, bowled a shin-high full toss to Warner, who instead of sending it into the top tier of the stands hit it straight into the bowler’s hands.
That brought Smith out to the centre and the skipper played the waiting game. Renshaw, who got off to yet another good start, was next to be dismissed, as Umesh Yadav struck in the 23rd over.
The third wicket fell towards the end of the first session, with Cheteshwar Pujara holding on to a good catch off Shaun Marsh’s edge following a good delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin.
Australia went into lunch at 3-109, with Smith and Peter Handscomb in the middle. The two batsmen looked solid at the beginning of the post-lunch session, while Yadav was generating reverse swing, eventually trapping Handscomb plum in front.
It proved to be the last wicket of the day, as Smith and Maxwell first saw Australia past the 200-run mark, then hit the accelerator in the final session, finishing up with Smith on 117 and Maxwell 82.
While it was the ninth hundred away from home for Smith, Maxwell’s innings showed just how much he has improved. For a man, who is better known for hitting the ball out of the park at every opportunity, to claim his first boundary of the innings on his 56th delivery is testament to how much work he has put in. This pair will be crucial for Australia if they can survive the first hour on Day 2.
India’s best opportunity to break this partnership is likely to come early, but the home side do not have a recognised fifth bowler, which could prove a problem if they end up bowling a lot of overs.
Kohli’s shoulder injury will be an added concern, with some media outlets reporting that he has been ruled out of the Test. Regardless, his injury makes the task that much harder for the hosts.
Follow the live scores and blog of the second day of this third Test between India and Australia from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.
3:30pm
3:30pm
Maiden from Jadeja first up. Smith, since the time Maxwell showed he is confident enough to play on this surface, has gone into his shell. Wants to bat on and on I feel, get to that double, and more.
4/322 in 96.
3:28pm
3:28pm
Change in the bowling. Nothing for the speedsters, in comes Ravindra Jadeja.
3:27pm
3:27pm
Maxwell has just wafted at two Umesh deliveries, shots that he hadn’t played till then. Quickly gathers control and pushes the next delivery into the covers for a couple of quick runs. Good running….
…and follows it up with a controlled upper cut through backward point for a four! Risky shot but Maxwell’s original game is coming to the fore here.
Moves up to 98.
4/322 in 95
3:22pm
3:22pm
Four overs, nothing for the Indian quicks from the surface and 17 have come off it.
Of course, bats have been broken in the process.
3:22pm
3:22pm
Edged for a four. Controlled one and takes Maxwell to 91.
Good length from Ishant and Maxwell was looking to push at it, opens his bat a tad and the fielder at deep point is far too square yet again. Rahane has opted not to keep a third-man, and they have already leaked a few there.
A single off the next ball takes Maxwell closer to his century.
Three dots at Smith before he dishes out a no-ball, does Ishant, before finishing with a Smith block.
4/316 in 94.
3:20pm
3:20pm
Joey cold not agree more hopefully we can bat 4 rest of the day or alternatively I guess if we are still batting put them in after tea for a few overs hope these 2 are still there at lunch time
3:16pm
3:16pm
News from Indian dressing room: Kohli is undergoing treatment to recover from a strain in his right shoulder. No serious issue. No tear to the ligament.
That was from Ravi Shastri, who was probably reading out a media release or something.
Smith gets off the mark in the over with an easy single to the covers. Maxwell defends the next three, goes under the fourth, a bouncer, before the final ball is an attempted bouncer again but doesn’t get up.
Maxwell wanted to pull, he wanted to go down, and manages to get it away for a single.
4/310 in 93.
3:15pm
3:15pm
Kohli’s looked like a classic AC injury – normal rugby injury when you come down on the point of your shoulder. If it’s not too badly separated, he should be fine in a month or so. Will have to do a lot of strength work. Won’t affect his batting, could affect his throwing longer term.
3:11pm
3:11pm
Shot, four! Smith also opens the mark this morning with a boundary…
…that was widish too, and Smith opens the face of his bat and gets it through third-man. The fielder was squarer.
Rahane asks Jadeja, at deep backward point, to go finer now. And then back to his original position as he brings in a gully fielder.
Smith carves him away to that very fielder for a single.
Ishant gets closer to the stumps, middle stump line, and Maxwell defends. And then a bouncer to finish things off.
4/308 in 92