Socceroos vs Iraq live stream: How to live stream Iraq vs Australia World Cup Qualifier online or watch on TV

Australia’s Socceroos will continue their campaign for World Cup Qualification when they go up against Iraq on Thursday night (AEDT). If you’re looking to watch the match you’re in the right place – this is The Roar’s ultimate guide to live streaming the match online or watching on TV.

If you’re looking to watch the match on TV, it is being broadcast both on Free-to-Air TV and through Foxtel.

If you’re after Free-to-Air coverage, it will be broadcast by the Nine Network on GO with their coverage beginning at 10:30pm (AEDT).

If you’re watching on Foxtel, it will be broadcast on Fox Sports 4 and Fox Sports 4 HD from 11pm (AEDT).

If you’re looking for a live stream of the match, then there are two options.

One of them is to use the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps which allow users to stream Foxtel channels.

Foxtel Go is available for free if you already have an existing Foxtel service. Foxtel Play is better for those who are just looking to access live-streaming services rather than have a traditional installation.

A two-week free trial is available for new customers but after that you must pay a monthly subscription fee.

However if you’re not already set up with Foxtel, then likely the best way to live stream the match will be through the Nine Network’s 9Now service.

You can do this on your PC via the 9Now website, our via the 9Now app for Apple or Android.

9Now offers the same broadcast that will be shown on Free-to-Air TV on GO, available as a live stream.

The match is crucial for Australia’s goal of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, to be held in a Russia.

Australia are currently third in their world cup qualification group, narrowly behind Saudi Arabia and Japan – they will need to overtake at least one of them if they wish to ensure automatic qualification.