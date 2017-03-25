Smith, Yadav star on Day 1 at Dharamsala

The first day of the Test ad Dharamsala was a tale of two players, Steven Smith and Kuldeep Yadav – and with supporting actors to assist both.

Smith seemed to have gotten Australia to a position from where they could have gotten themselves into an unassailable position.

Smith made it seem like there was nothing in the pitch for the bowlers with another century, his third of the series. And he looked to go on and get so many more.

At the other end, Warner seemed to have done enough too, gotten over a shaky beginning, looked to have seen off those early demons and might have kicked on to get to his century.

At 1/144, a score of 500 looked plausible. Instead, Kuldeep Yadav ran through that Aussie middle-order as they failed to read him off the pitch.

Warner and Handscomb fell to him, playing strokes, Maxwell, while defending and then he went on to get rid of Cummins too. And did I tell you, he was on his debut!

As things stand, it’s India marginally ahead but one will have a better idea after they have batted a session or so.

A lot could depend on how Australia bowl with the new ball on the morrow.

If they can get India at least three down by lunch for 80 odd, it’s match on. Not much in it for the spinners I feel but that could change as the game progresses.