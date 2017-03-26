Australian Grand Prix predictions from The Roar’s F1 experts

It has been an arduous wait, however the 2017 Formula One season can at last begin with the Australian Grand Prix set to raise the curtain on the sport’s new era..

Looking forward to the race itself today, here are a few words from some of the Roarers on the ground in Albert Park, on what to expect across the 58 laps – and some predictions.

Rodney Gordon

All signs are pointing to a straight fight between Mercedes and Ferrari for the win. You’d have to have rocks in your head to think Hamilton isn’t the clear favourite, but he’ll need to the nail the start and be flawless throughout the entire race to make it a certainty because Sebastian Vettel will be keeping him honest.

One man to watch will be Sergio Perez in the Force India. After qualifying just outside the top 10, he is the man best positioned to launch an attack and leapfrog the most cars by the time the chequered flag falls.

Bayden Westerweller: Prediction – 1.Hamilton, 2.Bottas, 3.Vettel

Hamilton displayed that he and Mercedes have retained the hunger to continue its dynasty. Ferrari is thereabouts, though it’s clear that they’re still short of a beat.

Haas were pleasantly surprising with Grosjean, perhaps no second-year blues are in store. Red Bull unquestionably looms as the greatest disappointment, I do wonder how long until the persecution commences. Ricciardo’s accident was a sign of desperation.

Michael Lamonato: Hamilton to win, Grosjean to star again

It’s hard to go past Lewis Hamilton this weekend. Though his pace advantage in qualifying was much reduced compared to free-practice fears, it took an ace lap to ensure pole position went his way in the face of stiff opposition from Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, and the Briton has presented the sort of cool and collected facade that suggests he’s in game mode.

But the man who has been quietly impressing me all weekend — and who I think will continue to do so today — is Romain Grosjean in his brand-new Haas. The Frenchman hasn’t been out of the top eight all weekend, and sixth on the grid is impressive considering the youth of the team (even if its cars arrive in flatpack boxes courtesy of Maranello) and the way he has completely shaded new teammate Kevin Magnussen.

This time last year Grosjean took Haas from 19th to sixth in fairy-tale first race for the team, and it looks like a result of similar calibre is in store this weekend.

Honourable mention goes to Nico Hulkenberg, who has similarly impressed this weekend at his new Renault home.

And finally from myself, unless Ferrari strategist Jock Clear hasn’t been tortured enough over his diabolical strategies from 2016 – we should be looking at a couple of fast starting red cars.

It’s been a decade since Ferrari have won in Melbourne and who better to do it than the man who won for them in 2007 than Kimi Räikkönen.

As painful as it is to say, the biggest surprise would be seeing a McLaren go the distance and complete the grand prix – considering how unreliable that Honda power-unit currently is.