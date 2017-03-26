Kings vs Lions: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Kings will hope to continue some good recent form when they host the Lions in the early hours of Sunday morning (AEDT). Join The Roar for live scores from the match, starting from 12:05am (AEDT).

The Kings have played four matches so far this season for only a single win, but have been able to maintain some solid competitiveness in most games.

They got a win over the Sunwolves 37-23 in their second match of the year, and otherwise have had losses to the Jaguares 26-39, the Stormers 10-41, and most recently the Sharks 17-19.

The Lions have played three matches so far this season for two wins and a loss.

They’ve knocked off two Australian franchises, besting the Waratahs 55-36 and the Reds 44-14, but lost in an away match to the Jaguares 24-36.

Kings coach Deon Davids said the side had a significant challenge to look forward to when facing the Lions.

“We need to step up because we are playing one of the best sides in the competition this weekend. The Lions are a very talented side, no matter who they field, and they play the game at a massively high tempo,” Davids said.

“We need to be right up there, we need to be switched on from the start. This is a game that we need to take to them. We will give it everything.”

Davids said the team had gained some confidence from a competitive performance against the Sharks last week.

“There is a lot of self-belief in the team. We did believe from the start that we can compete. We want to be competitive, and we will strive to continuously improve,” he said.

Prediction

Although the Kings have been an improved side so far this year, it’s hard to see them being a serious chance of beating the Lions.

Lions by 10.

