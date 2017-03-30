NRL Round 5 predictions part one: Dogs to keep it close

The Canterbury Bulldogs have their backs against the wall and look to respond in the opening game of Round 5 of the 2017 NRL season.

Canterbury Bulldogs versus Brisbane Broncos

Thursday, 30 March

Kick-off: 8:00pm at ANZ Stadium

On the back of a 36-0 thumping to Manly last weekend, all the talk this week has been about the Bulldogs, their coach Des Hasler and their diabolic attack. They have been afforded the chance to atone for last weeks performance on Thursday Night Football to kick off Round 5.

The Dogs will be without Moses Mbye through suspension and he is replaced by Matt Frawley. The Dogs depth is non-existent, as evidenced by Frawley being the only inclusion to the side which had no idea in attack and was brittle in defence.

The Broncos escaped a spirited Raiders fight-back last weekend to finally win a close game. Wayne Bennett’s side will go in unchanged this week. It is impossible to pick the Bulldogs on recent form, however they did romp to a big victory against the Broncos last season.

Bennett’s charges have shown they play close games this season, so I’m not expecting a blow out. The Broncos will be too classy and defensively sound. Prediction: Broncos by 10.

Sydney Roosters versus Manly Sea Eagles

Friday, 31 March

Kick-off: 6:00pm at Allianz Stadium

What a resurgence the Manly Sea Eagles are experiencing and there have only been four rounds played! The Eagles were down and out after going 0-2 but wins over the Cowboys and keeping the Dogs to nil last weekend have certainly raised eyebrows. The play of Daly Cherry-Evans has been incredible in Rounds 3 and 4. If he can continue to reach those lofty heights then the Eagles will win more than they lose.

The Roosters are 4-0 but the final score last weekend against the Rabbitohs flattered them. The Bunnies should have had another try in that one and it would have made the game interesting. Jake Friend returns for the hosts with Paul Carter dropping out. The Sea Eagles are unchanged.

The Sea Eagles have the defence to be able to keep this game close. The Roosters will undoubtedly attack Akuila Uate when they go on the attack and this is where I think they will be their most potent.

The Eagles forward pack can match the Roosters, especially considered their patchy in game form at times, even in their wins this season. I can smell an upset. Prediction: Manly by 1.

North Queensland Cowboys versus South Sydney Rabbitohs

Friday, 31 March

Kick-off: 8:05pm at 1300 SMILES Stadium

The Cowboys prevailed in a high-scoring affair on the Gold Coast to snap their losing streak on the Sunshine Coast. The Bunnies were spirited in their performance in wet conditions at ANZ Stadium last weekend, but were always a class below the Roosters on the night.

North Queensland welcome back Jason Taumalolo from suspension and Lachlan Coote from a calf injury. Both players slot into the starting 13. Kalyn Ponga drops onto the extended bench with the prodigious Coen Hess moving back to the interchange after his man of the match showing last weekend.

It is notoriously difficult to win in North Queensland and I think the Bunnies will struggle.

The Cowboys will have too much go forward and a fresh Jason Taumalolo is a scary prospect.

Added to this, is the fact that they Cowboys lost their last home game and will keen to atone for their shambolic performance two rounds ago against the Eagles. Prediction: Cowboys by 14.

Cronulla Sharks versus Newcastle Knights

Saturday, 1 April

Kick-off: 3:00pm at Southern Cross Group Stadium

The Sharks a gritty, professional performance in a sloppy, error-riddled game against the Eels. They will be looking to win consecutive games for the first time this season when they host the Knights. The Sharks have named Valentine Holmes at full back and Jayden Brailey at the starting hooker spot.

The Knights suffered their first awful lost of the year, with a 40-0 drubbing by the top four contending Panthers. Newcastle welcome back fullback Brendan Elliot and reshuffle their backline accordingly.

I’m not convinced the wheels are going to fall off the Knights just yet, but in splendid autumn conditions and at home it is hard to see the Sharks coming close to losing this game. They will have too much in all facets of this game. The Sharks by plenty. Prediction: Cronulla by 24.