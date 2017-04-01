Crows cruise home in comeback win 113-89

Adelaide have come away with four points to stay on top of the ladder as they defeat Hawthorn by 24 points at the MCG.

Hawthorn dominated the first term with Luke Breust kicking three goals and Tom Mitchell having 12 disposals, taking them out to a 24-point quarter time lead.

It looked very much like the Hawthorn of old. Josh Jenkins copped a knock to the ribs and looked in real trouble being helped off the ground and was sent straight to the hospital.

In the second quarter, it was all Adelaide with them dominating the inside 50s and general play. Arguably should have been closer then the 13-point halftime margin, if they hadn’t missed so many chances.

The third quarter was all the Eddie Betts show with some absolute brilliant moments. Selling James Frawley some candy to then slot it on his left from 40, then receiving a handball over the top and kicking a checkside from the boundary.

Hawthorn stayed in touch and were only four points down going into the last break. But Isaac Smith was already off and sadly they got another injury with Liam Shiels also getting a corked hip and having to be assisted off the ground, his day done also.

With the lack of interchanges and a rampant Adelaide it was always going to be hard for Hawthorn to stay in touch. As expected they dropped off as unsung hero David Mackay kicked three final quarter goals to seal the game.

Final score

Hawthorn Hawks 13.11.89

Adelaide Crows 16.17.113