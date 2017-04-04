Arsenal fans are becoming an embarrassment

Arsene Wenger's side head to the backwaters of English football for their next FA Cup match. (Source: Wikicommons)

It hasn’t been a great time to be an Arsenal fan of late.

A 2-2 draw with Manchester City at home rounded off a run in which the Gunners have taken just four points from a possible 18, slumping to sixth in the English Premier League table.

Whilst disappointment on the pitch is nothing new for Arsenal fans around the globe, as we have seen our side fail to compete in either the league or Europe for well over a decade, the situation off the pitch has never been more embarrassing.

The dissenting voices against Arsene Wenger have only increased in volume this season. The ‘Wenger Out’ campaign has transcended football protest to achieve the status of global internet meme.

Wenger Out banners have be seen at locations as diverse as Wrestlemania 33, a London protest against Donald Trump and the World Baseball Classic in Los Angeles.

Frankly it’s getting a bit ridiculous.

Aside from the sheer global impact of the campaign, which has infiltrated non football and even non sporting events, the quality of some of the banners has been cringe inducing. The number of photos of fans holding an A4 piece of paper with ‘Wenger Out’ typed in plain black font is laughable.

On top of these dull protests, we scaled new heights on the cringe-o-meter away at West Brom.

For years Arsenal fans sat back and chortled at the fans of other teams who flew banners trailing behind light aircraft protesting various issues. The fans of the mighty Arsenal would never stoop to this level, surely?

Think again.

Within the first half hour of the game at The Hawthorns not one but two planes had flown over head, one anti-Wenger the other pro. The only way it could have been worse is if a third plane had emerged which was unsure about which way to proceed. The three planes could have then engaged in a thrilling dogfight over the west midlands to decide the future of the club.

It certainly would have been more entertaining than what occurred on the pitch.

These actions of Arsenal fans are amusing and embarrassing for sure but what occurred at The Emirates during the Man City game was down right pathetic.

Videos emerged of Arsenal fans fighting amongst themselves in the stands. I’ll repeat that Arsenal fans fighting other Arsenal fans, not Tottenham fans or Chelsea fans or United fans, other fans who support the same team.

Come on lads it’s just a game and your supposed to be on the same side.

As a fan base we have always been a bit irritating from our enormous twitter presence which ruins every online vote to Arsenal Fan TV which has become compulsive viewing for fans of rival clubs wanting to have a laugh at our expense. However, recently, a vocal minority have really started to make the club look truly ridiculous.

When even Spurs fans are laughing at you, and with good reason, there is something seriously wrong.