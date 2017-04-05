Anthony Milford being affected by contract talks: Wayne Bennett

Ivan Cleary: It'll be a challenge for all of us

Contract talks are distracting Brisbane playmaker Anthony Milford and Wayne Bennett has had enough.

The Broncos coach has implored the NRL to replace their “chaotic” model and adopt a better transfer system to ease the burden on players and clubs.

Brisbane great Gorden Tallis planted the seed when he renewed calls for an end-of-year trade window similar to the AFL to avoid extra pressure being piled on off contract players.

After Milford’s quiet start to the season, Bennett admitted the five-eighth had been affected by speculation about his future.

“It affects everyone and he is no different, there would be some impact on him,” Bennett said.

Milford has reportedly been offered a $2.7 million, three-year extension – a deal that would make him the highest-paid Brisbane player ever.

But the Broncos are aware of the threat of Sydney clubs after Brisbane halfback Ben Hunt announced he would leave for a lucrative St George Illawarra deal next year.

Bennett hoped to finalise a Milford deal soon but believed no off-contract player was comfortable under the current system.

“There’s the issue whether you stay at the club or not and sometimes other clubs are chasing you with probably a lot more money than the club you are at,” Bennett said.

“It’s just not good for the game.

“My mind won’t change until the game takes a bit of responsibility and addresses it.

“Because it impacts on all the clubs. We are all victims of it – it is pretty unfair.”

Tallis believed a year-end trade window would also avoid the current situation where Hunt and North Queensland’s Kalyn Ponga are under extra scrutiny this year after signing big money deals with other clubs in 2018.

Bennett did not come up with his own model but reckoned anything was better than the NRL system which has a June 30 deadline for mid-season player transfers.

“Look at sport all around the world and no one has a chaotic system like we do,” he said.

“There are plenty of models we can take off and say ‘this is what we will do’ because it is what we need.”