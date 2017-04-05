Stop dreaming: Cronk will never play for another NRL club

Ivan Cleary: It'll be a challenge for all of us

Cooper Cronk’s announcement that he has been granted a release from the Melbourne Storm – the club he has played all of his 300-plus games with over 14 seasons – at the end of this season has sent social media into meltdown.

Although Cronk will be 34 years old come the 2018 season, supporters from Sydney teams want the star halfback to be at their club.

But while he may be made an offer he can’t refuse, my bet is that Cronk will be loathe to pull on any jersey that isn’t purple.

Further, the idea of playing against Cam Smith will be more than he can bear.

But more than both of those two considerations will be the knowledge that he will blow a big part of his hard-earned legacy with the Storm and their supporters if he plays against his long-standing side.

That’s regardless of how much he has bled for the Purple Pride during his long and illustrious career; regardless of the justifiable reason he has for relocating to Sydney; regardless that Storm fans know Cooper owes them nothing.

If Cronk plays against the Storm, he will probably cost himself the honour of being feted as one of their greatest.

Who is your club’s greatest ever player?

There’s a good chance he led you to glory, has a grandstand named after him, or maybe even has been immortalised in bronze.

There’s an even better chance that he was a long-term player for your club and most probably captained it at some point.

For most people a name, or a couple of names, will quickly spring to mind. However, I bet most of the names will have one key thing in common: they will be one club players.

To be considered among the greatest, a player has to have lived and breathed the club as much as the fans.

Unlike the fans – who are the true owners of their clubs – players come and go. Injury, new pastures or retirement take them all. They are merely the temporary caretakers of the jerseys.

Whether ultimately successful of not, the players that the fans remember and celebrate as their greatest were as dedicated to the team as the supporters.

Think Andrew Ettingshausen, Gavin Miller or Paul Gallen; Royce Simmons; Andrew Johns; Steve Mortimer or Steve Price; Mal Meninga or Laurie Daley; Johnny Raper or Reg Gasnier; Ray Price, Mick Cronin or Peter Sterling; Wayne Pearce, Steve Roach or Paul Sironen; Steve Menzies or Graham Eadie; Darren Lockyer or Allan Langer; Clive Churchill or John Sattler; Kevin Hastings or Dally Messenger;

All one-team players.

Of course, there are some exceptions. The players who came to your club after a stint with another, but became as enmeshed as any player who started as a junior could have.

Brad Fittler for the Roosters, Terry Lamb for the Bulldogs, Johnathan Thurston for the Cowboys. They all finished – or will finish – at those clubs and brought them glory.

However, if you change clubs at the end of your career – whether you wanted to or not (think Greg Alexander, Brad Clyde or Robbie Farah) – you may be remembered fondly by some supporters, but you are unlikely to be revered anymore.

There could be no better example of this than this weekend, when the Queensland Reds take on the Brumbies in Canberra. In that game, the unthinkable will happen for the home fans: club legend George Smith will play against the club that – until Saturday night – loved him like no other player.

They thought he loved them just the same.

It turns out he doesn’t.

He can pull on the jersey of an opposition team and actively seek to cause disappointment to those who have loved him so truly, so devotedly.

While the likes of Stephen Larkham, Joe Roff and George Gregan have all played for the Brumbies, it is widely accepted that Smith is the best Brumby ever.

However, once he takes to the field on Saturday night there can be no thought of a grandstand ever being named after him or a statue of him being placed near the ones of Big Mal and Lozza at Canberra Stadium.

The Canberra crowd’s love has been spurned by Smith. Now they are just a gig he had once.

Do you really think Cooper Cronk feels that way about his club and that mass of purple people who have loved him so devotedly for so long?

I doubt it.

When it comes down to it I don’t think he will spurn their love.

And make no mistake: no matter how understandingly and gracefully the fans let him go, if he plays against them, he will be spurning them.

My bet is that Cronk will seamlessly enter the media. He is intelligent, well spoken and has achieved every single team and individual accolade he could have in the game of rugby league. The chances are he’d even get a decent pay packet.

If he retires, he could even finally get his nose fixed.

These opportunities will likely be enough of a lure for him to not seriously consider playing for another NRL side, especially when that will almost certainly cost him being celebrated alongside Cam Smith and Billy Slater as one of the Melbourne Storm’s greatest ever players.

What’s certain is that Cronk will be determined to leave the Storm after securing one more premiership.

Instead of dreaming of securing his services, opposition supporters should be far more concerned with how their side is going to try and halt the Cronk-led purple march to victory.