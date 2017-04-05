There’s never a dull moment in rugby league

Ivan Cleary: It'll be a challenge for all of us

It’s been another huge week for the NRL, and we’re only up to Wednesday without a game being played.

It started with Ivan Cleary signed on the dotted line until the end of 2020 as the new Wests Tigers coach, followed hours later by Des Hasler re-signing as the Bulldogs coach until the end of 2019, ending weeks of controversy for both men and the clubs.

Yesterday, Cooper Cronk confirmed he’s to leave the Storm at the end of the season to be with his fiancee, Tara Rushton, in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Penrith’s young skipper Matt Moylan, along with Peta Hiku and Waqa Blake, were dumped to reserve grade for breaking curfew in Melbourne after the defeat by the Storm.

It’s non-stop.

The Cronk announcement, in his 14th year with the Storm, didn’t send any messages as to his future, apart from his fiancee.

“We’ve had a thousand discussions about the possibilities, but I’m not about to ask her or force her to give up what she’s worked so hard for,” he said, a noble gesture.

That takes care of not living states apart, but what of Cronk’s future, where there are at least three alternatives?

Cronk has already made a couple of cameo appearances on Fox television, where his fiancee works as a top-shelf presenter, and he’s a natural.

He is articulate and an excellent communicator on matters rugby league, Fox would sign him on a lengthy contract in a nanosecond if that’s what he wants to do.

But Cronk is only 33, super fit and still a world-class footballer, which will have many Sydney clubs in a frenzy for his signature.

Cronk built up a great rapport with Brad Arthur when the latter was at the Storm from 2007 to 2010 in various coaching capacities, so the Eels would be high on his list of playing possibilities.

But the two clubs with newly signed coaches are also in the mix.

The Bulldogs would be a definite premiership threat with Hasler as coach, Cronk the captain, and Josh Reynolds having a picnic playing alongside the new half.

And Wests Tigers would be greatly strengthened by Cronk on the roster, not only as a footballer, but as leader. But a lot will depend on whether Aaron Woods, James Tedesco, and Mitchell Moses stay with the new regime, or head off to greener pastures.

Whichever way the two-time Dally M Medallist with 31 Test caps, 19 Origins, and 306 games for the Storm wants to go – and there’s no reason why he couldn’t work on television and still play – his bank manager will be very pleased.

Matt Moylan



The Matt Moylan case is very different, a quick return to the unwanted headlines.

If I was asked who were the least likely rugby league footballers to do the wrong thing, Matt Moylan would be high on the list.

To suffer the humiliation of being captain and expected to show leadership but be dumped to reserve grade for a week, will have a profound effect on the 26-year-old.

What he did was a brain explosion, and it will be interesting to see how NSW Origin coach Laurie Daley reacts – he’s a non-tolerance coach as well.

What’s likely to over-ride any thought of leaving him out of Origin, is Moylan is an important cog in the NSW machinery as he’s capable of playing anywhere in the backline, and blessed with an acute feel for what will happen a couple of moves in advance.

That asset is reserved for very few.

So four headlines in two days, what more is in store today?