BREAKING: Des Hasler re-signs with the Bulldogs until 2019

In a show of confidence in their coach, the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have extended Des Hasler’s control until the end of the 2019 season.

The football club board today announced the decision after a week of negotiations.

It comes after the Bulldogs responded to their 36-0 loss at the hands of the Sea Eagles with a gutsy 10-7 victory over the Brisbane Broncos last Thursday night.

Bulldogs chief executive Raelene Castle spoke following the announcement, lauding the re-signing of the experienced coach.

“Des is a proven coach,” Castle said. “His record over the years shows that and we are extremely pleased that negotiations have resulted in Des remaining at the club until the end of the 2019 season.

“This contract extension builds on the last five years of growth within our football program and Des is looking forward to the next two years.”

Hasler has reached two grand finals with the Bulldogs, in 2012 and 2014, and has seen the club to the finals every year since arriving at Belmore off the back of a 2011 premiership with Manly.

The two-time premiership-winning coach added, “I have been extremely happy here at the Bulldogs. The club has great history and tradition and an incredibly loyal fan-base.

“I am pleased that I have been able to reach an agreement with the club to extend my contract until the end of 2019.”

Despite the show of faith in Hasler, questions still surround the Bulldogs’ off-contract stars, with Will Hopoate, Josh Reynolds and Michael Lichaa facing the possibility of leaving the club at the end of the 2017 season.

The news of Hasler’s re-signing caps off an eventful day in the NRL coaching market. Earlier today, former Panthers and Warriors mentor Ivan Cleary was appointed head coach of the Wests Tigers following the sacking of Jason Taylor two weeks ago.

Cleary has signed until 2020 and will take the reins of the joint venture effective immediately.