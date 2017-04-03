BREAKING: Des Hasler re-signs with the Bulldogs until 2019

In a show of confidence in their coach, the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have extended Des Hasler’s control until the end of the 2019 season.
The football club board today announced the decision after a week of negotiations.
It comes after the Bulldogs responded to their 36-0 loss at the hands of the Sea Eagles with a gutsy 10-7 victory over the Brisbane Broncos last Thursday night.
Bulldogs chief executive Raelene Castle spoke following the announcement, lauding the re-signing of the experienced coach.
“Des is a proven coach,” Castle said. “His record over the years shows that and we are extremely pleased that negotiations have resulted in Des remaining at the club until the end of the 2019 season.
“This contract extension builds on the last five years of growth within our football program and Des is looking forward to the next two years.”
Hasler has reached two grand finals with the Bulldogs, in 2012 and 2014, and has seen the club to the finals every year since arriving at Belmore off the back of a 2011 premiership with Manly.
The two-time premiership-winning coach added, “I have been extremely happy here at the Bulldogs. The club has great history and tradition and an incredibly loyal fan-base.
“I am pleased that I have been able to reach an agreement with the club to extend my contract until the end of 2019.”
Despite the show of faith in Hasler, questions still surround the Bulldogs’ off-contract stars, with Will Hopoate, Josh Reynolds and Michael Lichaa facing the possibility of leaving the club at the end of the 2017 season.
The news of Hasler’s re-signing caps off an eventful day in the NRL coaching market. Earlier today, former Panthers and Warriors mentor Ivan Cleary was appointed head coach of the Wests Tigers following the sacking of Jason Taylor two weeks ago.
Cleary has signed until 2020 and will take the reins of the joint venture effective immediately.
April 3rd 2017 @ 7:57pm
no one in particular said | April 3rd 2017 @ 7:57pm | ! Report
LOL
April 3rd 2017 @ 8:15pm
BigJ said | April 3rd 2017 @ 8:15pm | ! Report
the Bulldogs are either stupid or desperate and i cant figure out which one it is…. lending towards stupid though, oh well stop beating of the dogs for the title
April 3rd 2017 @ 8:23pm
The Barry said | April 3rd 2017 @ 8:23pm | ! Report
“lending towards stupid though, oh well stop beating of the dogs for the title”
Probably should check yourself before you start calling people stupid…
April 3rd 2017 @ 8:25pm
BigJ said | April 3rd 2017 @ 8:25pm | ! Report
put that in just for you Barry, ha ha ha
April 3rd 2017 @ 8:34pm
Sammy said | April 3rd 2017 @ 8:34pm | ! Report
Statistically, there was a pretty good chance that Des Hasler could end up coaching one of your teams BigJ.
I’m not sure how you manage to keep tabs on the performance of 6 different coaches.
April 3rd 2017 @ 8:28pm
eels47 said | April 3rd 2017 @ 8:28pm | ! Report
Disagree there. If he brings Foran back the dogs are contenders. They lack the cattle at the moment in key positions.
April 3rd 2017 @ 8:32pm
BigJ said | April 3rd 2017 @ 8:32pm | ! Report
i dont think Foran would go for that
April 3rd 2017 @ 8:26pm
Scott Pryde said | April 3rd 2017 @ 8:26pm | ! Report
Well, at least he won’t be at the Dragons next year.
April 3rd 2017 @ 8:31pm
BigJ said | April 3rd 2017 @ 8:31pm | ! Report
did not know that the Dragons were looking for a new coach next year, plus this bloody editing function is still not working, WTF !?!?!?