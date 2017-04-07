Jordan Thompson vs Jack Sock: Davis Cup tennis live scores, blog

The 47th Davis Cup meeting between Australia and the United States of America gets underway at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane when Jordan Thompson takes on Jack Sock in the first rubber. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 12pm – midday (AEST).
Thompson got his Davis Cup career off to the perfect start in February when he won both matches and assisted Australia to a 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic in Kooyong.
That followed an impressive Australian Summer and Open campaign, with Thompson rising through the rankings to at one point be sitting just outside the top 50.
It’s all gone a little pear-shaped recently though only winning two of his last eight matches through the American hard court season and dropping away to be world No.79. Thompson’s last two losses have been particularly frustrating as he had to retire against Mikhail Kukushkin at Indian Wells and then lost to Yoshihito Nishioka at Miami.
Arguably, they are two games Thompson should have won and while he fights hard every time he steps on the court, his serve has been lacking and the errors have been building. Still, playing under Lleyton Hewitt should bring the best out of him.
Sock, on the other hand, has been in fantastic form during his home season since helping the USA to knock off Switzerland 5-0 in their first round tie.
Currently sitting at No.15 in the world, Sock took out the tournament at Delray Beach at the end of February before reaching the semi-finals at Indian Wells and quarter-finals at the Miami Open, only losing to two of the greats – Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who fought it out in the final at Miami.
While the American struggled a little at the Australian Open to start the season, losing to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the third round, it’s been mainly positive since.
Sock’s ability to control points on the back of an aggressive baseline style and big serve has been booming in recent months and if that continues, Thompson will need to produce something special.
The interesting thing to note is that both players have held good form throughout 2017 at home. Thompson had his best ever ATP Tour result in Brisbane, and so he will feel at home throughout the tie. Whether that’s enough for him to knock off either Sock or John Isner is anyone’s guess.
Prediction
Thompson will fight hard as he always does, but Sock just has too much power and too much class. The United States to get the perfect start.
Jack Sock in four sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the Davis Cup from 12pm – midday (AEST) and don’t forget to add your own comments throughout the course of the coverage.
12:31pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:31pm | ! Report
Thompson holds! What a mental battle that was. Big serve and a strong forehand causes Sock to send one long. Huge moment for the Aussie.
Should get the crowd into it as well.
Thompson 2 –
Sock 1 –
12:29pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:29pm | ! Report
Fault for Thompson as he looks to go wide before Sock attacks the second with a backhand, then uses the corners of the court. Great defence from Thompson though and Sock eventually flattens a backhand into the net.
Brilliant defence from Thompson.
Thompson 1 – AD
Sock 1 –
12:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:28pm | ! Report
Body serve, but it’s not going to help Thompson there. Sock nails the return, pushes him behind the baseline and wins the point easily.
Thompson 1 – deuce (4)
Sock 1 –
12:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:28pm | ! Report
Fault for Thompson once again and he has to get that part of his game right. It’s a second serve ACE though! Shortened the angle and got it!
Thompson 1 – AD
Sock 1 –
12:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:27pm | ! Report
Ah brilliant! Really important point for Thompson and he gets it with a wide serve, powerful forehand and then a forehand from well inside the baseline back down the line.
Thompson 1 – deuce (3)
Sock 1 –
12:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:27pm | ! Report
Break point here! Sock with some great attacking forehands and it has Thompson well behind the baseline, as he eventually sends a block forehand wide.
Thompson 1 –
Sock 1 – AD
12:26pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:26pm | ! Report
Fault for Thompson now before the second is called a foot fault.
Thompson 1 – deuce (2)
Sock 1 –
12:25pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:25pm | ! Report
ACE! Called out, overruled and now challenged. Serve went wide, but definitely caught the line.
Thompson 1 – AD
Sock 1 –
12:25pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:25pm | ! Report
Another fault for Thompson, and he must serve at a higher percentage. Sock with a strong return of serve and great defence from both players. Thompson to the net, catches an overhead off the frame and then missed a forehand. He should have put that away there.
Thompson 1 – deuce (1)
Sock 1 –
12:24pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:24pm | ! Report
Thompson just defends his way through that point there with Sock powering his way through a few forehands, before sending one wide. Just bit off more than he could chew there.
Thompson 1 – 40
Sock 1 – 30