Jordan Thompson vs Jack Sock: Davis Cup tennis live scores, blog

The 47th Davis Cup meeting between Australia and the United States of America gets underway at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane when Jordan Thompson takes on Jack Sock in the first rubber. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 12pm – midday (AEST).

Thompson got his Davis Cup career off to the perfect start in February when he won both matches and assisted Australia to a 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic in Kooyong.

That followed an impressive Australian Summer and Open campaign, with Thompson rising through the rankings to at one point be sitting just outside the top 50.

It’s all gone a little pear-shaped recently though only winning two of his last eight matches through the American hard court season and dropping away to be world No.79. Thompson’s last two losses have been particularly frustrating as he had to retire against Mikhail Kukushkin at Indian Wells and then lost to Yoshihito Nishioka at Miami.

Arguably, they are two games Thompson should have won and while he fights hard every time he steps on the court, his serve has been lacking and the errors have been building. Still, playing under Lleyton Hewitt should bring the best out of him.

Sock, on the other hand, has been in fantastic form during his home season since helping the USA to knock off Switzerland 5-0 in their first round tie.

Currently sitting at No.15 in the world, Sock took out the tournament at Delray Beach at the end of February before reaching the semi-finals at Indian Wells and quarter-finals at the Miami Open, only losing to two of the greats – Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who fought it out in the final at Miami.

While the American struggled a little at the Australian Open to start the season, losing to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the third round, it’s been mainly positive since.

Sock’s ability to control points on the back of an aggressive baseline style and big serve has been booming in recent months and if that continues, Thompson will need to produce something special.

The interesting thing to note is that both players have held good form throughout 2017 at home. Thompson had his best ever ATP Tour result in Brisbane, and so he will feel at home throughout the tie. Whether that’s enough for him to knock off either Sock or John Isner is anyone’s guess.

Prediction

Thompson will fight hard as he always does, but Sock just has too much power and too much class. The United States to get the perfect start.

Jack Sock in four sets.

