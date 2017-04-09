WATCH: Luke Hodge takes out Gary Ablett off the ball during Hawthorn’s loss to Gold Coast

Former Hawthorn Hawks skipper Luke Hodge, who’s known for playing a hard brand of football, caused a stir in his side’s clash with the Gold Coast Suns, taking out Gary Ablett off the ball.

The incident occurred as the Suns moved the ball inside 50, and Hodge and Ablett ran to reach the next contest.

But the act likely didn’t have the desired effect, with the Suns being paid a free kick, and Jack Martin scoring a goal via the advantage rule.

Ablett has been under pressure of late, following a poor showing in the Gold Coast’s heavy Round 2 loss to the Greater Western Sydney Giants.

The two-time Brownlow medalist has also been scrutinised for comments made during a recent interview last week, in which he suggested he might retire if the Gold Coast refuse to trade him at the end of this season.

However, Ablett shirked off the pressure.

The 32-year-old was one of the most influential players on the ground with 36 disposals and two goals, as the Suns recorded their largest-ever win.