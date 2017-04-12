The life of a junior football coach

Junior football is where it all begins, and knowledgeable coaches are needed.

The coach’s week begins on a Sunday night reviewing what happened during the weekend’s game and what the kids need to work on at training.

A weekly session plan is drawn up. The coach then prepares to spend 40-50 hours at his real job which pays the bills.

During the week, a parent may call and explain problems their child might be having, either at soccer or at school or at home. The coach will need to find a way to look after that kid to make sure they are okay.

Before training, the coach dashes out of work early, attends to any domestic duties like picking up their own kids from school or making a quick phone call to family or friends.

The coach needs to be there at least 30 minutes before everyone else so they can make sure the balls are pumped and the cones are set up for the first drill and to make sure the pitch is clear of dangerous objects.

Once this is done the coach spends time with either the new or naughty kid who they have requested come to training early so they can kick the ball around with them to help build their confidence and keep them engaged.

During the session, the kids need to be taught the purpose of the drill so the coach gives a demonstration. Inevitably there will be the disruptive kid who wants to muck around.

The coach needs to encourage a spirited and fun session but balance it out with ensuring the children stay focussed and disciplined so they can keep learning.

While the kids take a well-earned drinks break, the coach collects all the stray balls and then needs to quickly prepare another drill based around the session plan he/she drew up earlier in the week.

Some drills don’t work out and the kids lose interest quickly.

The coach needs to find a way to make it more fun otherwise kids will find other (often mischievous) ways to amuse themselves.

The child who has been low on confidence makes a nice pass, the coach quickly goes over to give them a high five.

At the same time, the coach needs to keep an eye on the talented kid to make sure he/she isn’t slackening off.

The naughty kid is mucking around again and the coach needs to remind them that it isn’t fair they disrupt the other kids who are still training.

The kids are itching for a proper game so the coach needs to quickly sort them into two even teams and set up a makeshift pitch.

During the game some kids start hogging the ball among their friends so the coach needs to encourage them to pass it around so everyone gets involved.

Come the end of the hour-long session the coach is tired but needs to pack up in the dark.

The last kid is still there so while waiting for their parent to pick them up the coach kicks a ball around with them to keep them entertained.

The last child has been picked up. The coach needs to go to the clubhouse and talk to the committee and get any information needed including future club fundraisers and oustanding regos. There is time for a quick cup of tea if they are lucky.

The coach then goes home and grabs some takeout along the way, then messages all of the parent’s details of the upcoming game.

The next day the coach has to ring around various third parties to organise fun events for the kids like a bowling night or an opportunity to play at halftime of an A-League game.

Come Saturday night the coach needs to make sure they have all the gear packed for the next morning as well as determining the structure of the team for the game the next day including playing positions. A night out with friends can’t go too late and needs to be cut short as the coach needs to be up early the next morning to attend to his/her coaching duties.

It’s early Sunday morning and it’s raining with icy winds to boot.

The coach drags him/herself out of bed and checks his phone to see if any parents have messaged. If the coach has kids, they need to be fed and dressed and packed into the car

Inevitably as the coach walks out the door there is a late SMS or phone call from a parent asking details about the game or letting them know their kid is sick and can’t make it.

After a quick breakfast on the run, the coach turns up 30 minutes before the game and works out which kid will play in what position.

15 minutes before the game the coach does a warm up telling the team what he/she wants during the game as well as the reminder ‘we are a team.’

It’s five minutes before the game and not everyone has turned up. There is a late phone call from a parent asking the coach where the ground is, the coach needs to play Navman.

Some kids haven’t brought the right jersey, the coach rummages through his bag to pull out a spare one. The coach quickly changes the team around as some kids are late or won’t show up.

The game has started and lo and behold there are no proper referees are assigned so the coach referees one-half of the game.

The coach needs to encourage the kids and make sure everyone from both sides get involved.

The kids on the bench are itching to get on so the coach needs to check his watch every few minutes and make regular subs. It’s halftime and the kids get stuck into oranges while the coach gathers his/her thoughts.

A kid hasn’t brought any water so the coach needs to find some to keep them hydrated.

The coach needs to have a quick chat and tell individual members of the team what they are doing well and what they need to improve on and come up with ideas for the second half.

Someone gets hit in the face so the coach goes over and makes sure they are okay. A quick sub is needed. The coach needs to make sure all the kids are involved and having fun and getting equal playing time so parents and children are kept happy.

The coach needs to have a chat to them and give them a huge pat on the back for turning up and having a go.

An award is then distributed to the player of the match. While the kid shows off his/her trophy the coach packs up the gear and makes sure no balls or equipment are missing. The coach can finally breathe and the busy week is finally over

The parents say thank you for looking after their kids and making an effort to give them a fun experience. At this point the coach breaks into a smile and knows it was all worth it.

Then Sunday night rolls around and the volunteer coaching cycle starts again.