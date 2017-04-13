Bird a Bronco! Sharks star set to sign with Brisbane

Jack Bird is going to Brisbane in 2018. After a lengthy contract saga that had him choosing between remaining at the Cronulla Sharks or moving to the Newcastle Knights, Bird has instead gone down the third path, signing a deal with the Broncos.
It was reported on Saturday that the Broncos had emerged as a late contender in the race for Bird’s signature, as they look for someone to pair with Anthony Milford following Ben Hunt’s decision to join the Dragons next year.
The deal has not yet been officially announced by Bird or any of the clubs involved, but it is understood the Cronulla utility has instructed his agent to let the Knights know he has decided to join the Broncos.
Bird’s deal with the Wayne Bennett-coached side is rumoured to be worth $2.1 million over three years.
The offer from the Knights was reportedly in the range of $1 million a year, so he has turned down potentially greater financial reward for the incentive of being able to play at a more competitive club.
The 22-year-old was, of course, a part of the Cronulla side that won the Sharks’ first premiership last year, capping off an excellent season which saw him make his first State of Origin appearance for the Blues.
Brisbane were reportedly focused on going after either Kane Elgey or Ashley Taylor from the Gold Coast Titans in 2019 as Milford’s partner, but became a late contender for Bird’s services.
Back in March, Bird said he was unsure of where his future in the NRL would lie: “I’m not quite sure what I’m going to be doing next year.
“Obviously I want to stay at the Sharks. I love the club, I love the place and fingers crossed I stay here but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”
However, the chance to play in the halves under one of the NRL’s most successful coaches has evidently proved enough to lure Bird away from the Shire.
April 13th 2017 @ 1:28pm
Will Sinclair said | April 13th 2017 @ 1:28pm | ! Report
Nah.
He will be getting more from the Broncos, it’s just that a big part of it will be in Third Party Deals that don’t form part of the Salary Cap.
And so, once again, you can get a club signing a player for more than their competitors, but using less Salary Cap space to do it….
April 13th 2017 @ 1:45pm
Worlds Biggest said | April 13th 2017 @ 1:45pm | ! Report
Do the Broncos still throw in the free drinks vouchers at City Rowers 😉 !
April 13th 2017 @ 1:37pm
eagleJack said | April 13th 2017 @ 1:37pm | ! Report
Good signing but Im still not sure how they will use him. Bird and Milford in the halves looks erratic. Boyd into 6 with Bird at the back wouldn’t give too many opposition coaches sleepless nights. But I guess we’ll see.
April 13th 2017 @ 2:01pm
KingCowboy said | April 13th 2017 @ 2:01pm | ! Report
Move McGuire back to prop and have Bird play at lock. Find a cheap number 7 to pretty much pass and kick!
April 13th 2017 @ 1:45pm
Roy said | April 13th 2017 @ 1:45pm | ! Report
It’s hard to see that he’s a great fit for the Broncs. Will Milford or Boyd have to shift? I really can’t see Milford playing his best as an organising half.
April 13th 2017 @ 1:50pm
steveng said | April 13th 2017 @ 1:50pm | ! Report
The deal is; Jack Bird, has pencilled a massive $2.1 million three-year deal with the Broncos. Originally reports suggested the offer was worth $1.2 million a season, however, Bird will have to settle for a nifty $700,000 a season pay cheque.The deal is meant to be worth more than a total of $350,000 than what the Sharks offered. Btw, Anthony Milford’s deal is reported to be of greater value than Bird’s, with the Broncos offering a massive $900,000 a year. After all these numbers a bandied around, how can Mosses be worth 850,000 per year?
April 13th 2017 @ 1:55pm
souvalis said | April 13th 2017 @ 1:55pm | ! Report
Like to see the Sharks use the space to bring a smile to the face of Hayne…or Dugan..
April 13th 2017 @ 2:04pm
no one in particular said | April 13th 2017 @ 2:04pm | ! Report
A lot of money for an unproven match winner