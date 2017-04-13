Bird a Bronco! Sharks star set to sign with Brisbane

MARY K: What the NRL needs to do to emulate the success of AFL Women's

Jack Bird is going to Brisbane in 2018. After a lengthy contract saga that had him choosing between remaining at the Cronulla Sharks or moving to the Newcastle Knights, Bird has instead gone down the third path, signing a deal with the Broncos.

It was reported on Saturday that the Broncos had emerged as a late contender in the race for Bird’s signature, as they look for someone to pair with Anthony Milford following Ben Hunt’s decision to join the Dragons next year.

The deal has not yet been officially announced by Bird or any of the clubs involved, but it is understood the Cronulla utility has instructed his agent to let the Knights know he has decided to join the Broncos.

Bird’s deal with the Wayne Bennett-coached side is rumoured to be worth $2.1 million over three years.

The offer from the Knights was reportedly in the range of $1 million a year, so he has turned down potentially greater financial reward for the incentive of being able to play at a more competitive club.

The 22-year-old was, of course, a part of the Cronulla side that won the Sharks’ first premiership last year, capping off an excellent season which saw him make his first State of Origin appearance for the Blues.

Brisbane were reportedly focused on going after either Kane Elgey or Ashley Taylor from the Gold Coast Titans in 2019 as Milford’s partner, but became a late contender for Bird’s services.

Back in March, Bird said he was unsure of where his future in the NRL would lie: “I’m not quite sure what I’m going to be doing next year.

“Obviously I want to stay at the Sharks. I love the club, I love the place and fingers crossed I stay here but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”

However, the chance to play in the halves under one of the NRL’s most successful coaches has evidently proved enough to lure Bird away from the Shire.