Broncos win thriller over Titans

A Good Friday miracle gets the Broncos home against the Titans

Skipper Darius Boyd inspired Brisbane to their first back-to-back wins of the season as they beat Gold Coast 24-22 in their Good Friday NRL showdown.

The Broncos recorded their sixth straight win over the Titans, but had to do it the hard way.

Brisbane trailed for most of the game, but an inspiring series of runs from Boyd early in the second half extended their winning streak to 11 against Gold Coast at Suncorp Stadium.

The Titans started strongly for the first time this season, scoring twice in the opening 14 minutes. So far this season, they have been outscored 56-14 in the first 20 minutes and have conceded more than 28 points in five of six games.

They changed the tone in the derby.

Anthony Don put Gold Coast on the board in the 10th minute after Tyronne Roberts-Davis produced a remarkable backhand flick which gave the winger enough room to complete an 80m run down the right sideline.

In the 14th minute, Titans co-captain Ryan James gave Gold Coast a 12-point buffer as he scored his 22nd try for the club in his 100th game.

Returning from injury, Nathan Peats was rarely seen without his arms raised directing his teammates into a strong defensive shape.

The Broncos’ attack leads the competition in metres gained (1510m) and tackle busts (33.8) and the Titans witnessed this through a James Roberts try in the 21st minute.

Roberts opened the scoring for the Broncos, giving Boyd his 100th try assist for the club.

The Titans extended their lead at the end of the first half, Anthony Don pulling off a breathtaking soccer-style kick to knock the ball back to Chris Gruvsmuhl.

Boyd reignited Brisbane with his running, tallying 187m for the game.

Anthony Milford gave the Broncos the lead for the first time in the 63rd minute.

This was snatched away by Kane Elgey just seven minutes later to put the Titans back in front.

The seesaw continued until Matt Gillett charged down an Elgey clearing kick which put Roberts over for his third try of the match.