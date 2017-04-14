Brumbies aim to keep Super squad together

Big prop can kick better than you, will also destroy you!

Roar LIVE: Save the Force! And how the ARU has failed Australian rugby

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham says the club wants to keep a “special” group together as teams prepare for a chaotic player market sparked by the axing of an Australian Super Rugby franchise.

While the Brumbies’ future has been assured, the ARU’s decision to wind up either the Western Force or Melbourne Rebels could ripple through Australian rugby as players are rehoused.

All players contracted beyond 2017 from the axed side will be allowed to move to an Australian franchise of their choosing.

But while the competition remains in limbo, the ARU have asked clubs not to negotiate with non-Wallabies.

Off-contract Brumbies duo Aidan Toua and Jarrad Butler signalled their desire to stay in Canberra earlier in the week.

But the arrival of players – forced or otherwise – from the cut franchises is set to heighten competition for spots across the remaining four teams.

“There’s guys still going through negotiations and it’s complicated because we’re in limbo with one of the other Australian sides,” Larkham said.

“Whether some of those players have to get allocated to other clubs, I’m not 100 per cent sure at the moment.”

Wallabies outside centre Tevita Kuridrani and injured Argentine halfback Tomas Cubelli are also among 20 Brumbies who are off-contract.

Larkham is leaving the Brumbies at the end of the season to take up a full-time job with the Wallabies.

His successor is still to be chosen, meaning Larkham is still playing a key role in shaping the squad beyond 2017.

“Our focus is certainly to retain the players we want to retain,” Larkham said.

“We spoke about it the other day, this group of players is a special group.”

Despite predictions the Brumbies may struggle this season, they go into Saturday night’s match against the Rebels as clear leaders of the Australian conference.

“They’re combining really well,” Larkham said of the new-look team.

“They’re connecting really well off the field, they’re enjoying their time down here and we want to keep as many of those guys as possible.”