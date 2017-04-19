 

Rob Horne returns for Waratahs, Dean Mumm benched to face Kings

By ,

Tagged:
 , , ,

1 Have your say

    More Videos More Rugby Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Rob Horne will return for the NSW Waratahs’ crucial Super Rugby clash against the Southern Kings in Sydney, allowing Israel Folau to shift to fullback.

    Horne withdrew late from their pre-bye loss to the Hurricanes due to hamstring soreness, but has been named at outside centre for Friday’s game, with Folau replacing Bryce Hegarty in the No.15 jersey

    “It’s getting our best players the field. Rob Horne is back injury-free,” Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson said.

    “It’s a (backline) combination that we’ve been wanting to put out for a while, but limited through injury and opportunity.”

    Lock David McDuling gets just his second start of the season, with Wallaby Dean Mumm, dropping to the bench.

    “Dean has had a high workload, he’s played about every game,” Gibson explained.

    “Dave’s been busy when he’s come on, so its a bit of a reward for him.”

    Tom Robertson returns from injury to replace suspended fellow Wallaby prop Sekope Kepu.

    Prop Angus Ta’avao is posed to make a return off the bench after being sidelined for six months with a broken leg.

    Winger/fullback Andrew Kellaway will be out for four to six weeks with a with a small fracture near his throat.

    “He was in hospital last night with complications around blood in the throat,” Gibson said.

    Waratahs squad to face Southern Kings
    Israel Folau, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Rob Horne, David Horwitz, Cam Clark, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Michael Wells, Michael Hooper (capt), Ned Hanigan, Will Skelton, David McDuling, Tom Robertson, Tolu Latu, Paddy Ryan. Replacements: Hugh Roach, David Lolohea, Dean Mumm, Jed Holloway, Nick Phipps, Bryce Hegarty, Harry Jones.

    © AAP 2017
    Want to work for The Roar? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic Roarers to join us as an intern or as a member of our live blogging team. If you think you have what it takes, get in touch.