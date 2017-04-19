Rob Horne returns for Waratahs, Dean Mumm benched to face Kings

Could Joe Powell be in line for Wallaby selection?

Rob Horne will return for the NSW Waratahs’ crucial Super Rugby clash against the Southern Kings in Sydney, allowing Israel Folau to shift to fullback.

Horne withdrew late from their pre-bye loss to the Hurricanes due to hamstring soreness, but has been named at outside centre for Friday’s game, with Folau replacing Bryce Hegarty in the No.15 jersey

“It’s getting our best players the field. Rob Horne is back injury-free,” Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson said.

“It’s a (backline) combination that we’ve been wanting to put out for a while, but limited through injury and opportunity.”

Lock David McDuling gets just his second start of the season, with Wallaby Dean Mumm, dropping to the bench.

“Dean has had a high workload, he’s played about every game,” Gibson explained.

“Dave’s been busy when he’s come on, so its a bit of a reward for him.”

Tom Robertson returns from injury to replace suspended fellow Wallaby prop Sekope Kepu.

Prop Angus Ta’avao is posed to make a return off the bench after being sidelined for six months with a broken leg.

Winger/fullback Andrew Kellaway will be out for four to six weeks with a with a small fracture near his throat.

“He was in hospital last night with complications around blood in the throat,” Gibson said.

Waratahs squad to face Southern Kings

Israel Folau, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Rob Horne, David Horwitz, Cam Clark, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Michael Wells, Michael Hooper (capt), Ned Hanigan, Will Skelton, David McDuling, Tom Robertson, Tolu Latu, Paddy Ryan. Replacements: Hugh Roach, David Lolohea, Dean Mumm, Jed Holloway, Nick Phipps, Bryce Hegarty, Harry Jones.