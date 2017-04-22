Gibson’s gotta go – time to bring back Cheika

A sneak peek at The Roar and Samsung's Future of Sport event

Highlights from The Roar's first live event on The Future of Sport

Israel Folau pierces the gap to set up Waratahs 80m try

Remember the 2012 Waratahs, who were coached by Michael Foley, that won four Super Rugby games, and lost 12 – the last eight in succession?

They were so woeful, they were booed off the field at every home game.

Foley was sacked.

Last night at Alliance the current crop were worse, butchering a 17-0 lead over easy-beats the Southern Kings after 34 minutes, only to lose 26-24 in overtime.

Needless to say, they were booed off the field for the first time since 2012.

Coach Daryl Gibson must be sacked, but with no ready-made replacement standing out, Gibson could still be there at season’s end.

That is unless the ARU bites the bullet and asks Wallaby coach Michael Ckeika to take over as an additional responsibility.

That would be a major change in direction for the ARU, renowned for sweeping any problems under the carpet. For the ARU, out of sight translates to out of mind.

But Cheika coaching the Waratahs will help shore up his Test roster for the June window when the men in gold take on Fiji, Scotland, and Italy, and Super Rugby takes a break.

That resumes in July and will finish before the Rugby Championship involving the Wallabies, All Blacks, Boks, and Pumas leading into the end of year tour to the northern hemisphere.

Last night there were eight Wallabies in the Waratahs starting line-up, and two on the bench, with prop Sekope Kepu a non-starter with injury.

None of them would be worth a stamp to Cheika in their current form, mood, and confidence.

Apart from the odd moments of quality, the current Wallabies in the Waratahs just aren’t with it.

The passing is rubbish, the handling is rubbish, the support play is rubbish, the tackling is rubbish, the scrum is rubbish – and would you believe the lineout is rubbish.

There’s no doubt Cheika coaching the Waratahs would greatly enhance the Wallabies internationally.

He’s a no-nonsence, get with it or get out coach – and that’s what the Waratags desperately need. Simply they have forgotten how to play which is the most damaging criticism possible.

Besides, the Wallabies have a poor enough record without having to carry Waratah passengers.

There’s nothing like the present Bill Pulver, let’s have Michael Cheika installed at Moore Park by Tuesday.