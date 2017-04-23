Franklin’s milestone forgotten as Swans’ slump continues

Swans youngster gets smashed by massive bump, gets straight back up

Giants hand the Swans their fifth consecutive loss to start the season

Lance Franklin’s 800th goal was a long way from Sydney coach John Longmire’s mind as he admitted his winless team lacked confidence after crashing to a 42-point AFL derby loss to GWS.

The defeat at the SCG sent Sydney tumbling to 0-5 and made it increasingly unlikely they would extend their run of seven straight finals appearances, the last six coming in Longmire’s tenure.

Franklin led the Swans’ scorers with three goals, but didn’t bother celebrating when he brought up his milestone near the end with the game already decided.

“It’s probably not something at the front of my mind just at the moment to be honest,” Longmire said.

He didn’t dispute his side was down on confidence after the Giants recovered from conceding the first four goals to kick the next nine.

“You can see that,” Longmire said.

“But there’s still a fair bit of footy to be played this year and we need to make sure we get back off the canvas and get going again.

“There’s no easy way to do it, there’s just a test in AFL football every week, we haven’t come up to scratch just yet.

“But we intend to come up to scratch pretty soon and we need to get going in a hurry.

“We’ve got ourselves into it, there’s only one choice now is to work our way out of it.

“The majority of boys have been fantastic for a long period of time for us and what we’re dishing up at the moment is not good enough.”

It was a depressingly familiar story for Sydney fans on Saturday, with the Swans playing well in patches.

“We’ve shown little bits and pieces here and there, but the majority of time we haven’t been able to sustain it for a period of time that’s required at AFL level,” Longmire said.

“It’s a combination of a lot of different things and it all adds up to that inconsistent performance and not being good enough for long enough.”

Defender Heath Grundy ended up with a nasty lump on his face after a collision with Giants forward Jeremy Cameron while midfielders Josh Kennedy and Dan Hannebery also picked up knocks but played out the game.

Longmire also cast doubt on whether veteran Jarrad McVeigh would make his first senior appearance of the season against Carlton next week after the former co-captain pulled up with a tight hamstring at training on Thursday.