Richmond Tigers vs Melbourne Demons: AFL live scores, blog

It’s Monday night footy at the MCG, as the Richmond Tigers host the Melbourne Demons. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:20pm AEST.

After missing the finals last year, both sides came into 2017 with hopes of doing significantly better. So far, it’s the Tigers that have delivered on that promise.

Four wins from four games, albeit against indifferent opposition, has given Richmond a major early confidence boost.

Melbourne have two wins so far, and will be disappointed to have lost their last match at home to the Dockers by just two points.

For the Demons, who were hopeful of playing finals this year for the first time since 2006, their campaign will be easier if they can stay ahead of that 50 per cent win rate you tend to need to finish eighth or above – they’ll be a lot happier at 3-2 than 2-3.

Simon Goodwin has responded to the loss by making four changes to Melbourne’s team. Tomas Bugg, Mitch Hannan, Dean Kent and Sam Weideman have all been dropped, replaced by Jesse Hogan, Michael Hibberd, Jay Kennedy-Harris and Tim Smith.

Two particularly noteable ins, with Hogan returning after some minor controversy, while Hibberd plays his first game after a drugs suspension and injury respectively.

Every game Jesse Hogan plays he seems to be a focus, and he’s possibly been a little disappointing at the start of this season. Today he’ll likely be opposed by arguably the league’s best full back in Alex Rance, so it’s a difficult assignment for the young man.

For the Tigers, Nick Vlastuin misses with concussion while Oleg Markov comes in to provide an extra forward option.

The last time these sides met, almost exactly a year ago, the Demons had a solid win with Max Gawn the dominant player on the ground. The bearded giant is of course missing today, and Melbourne will need someone else to stand up if they’re going to have a win.

Another thing that has changed in the last twelve months is the addition of Dion Prestia and Josh Caddy to the Richmond midfield. The former Suns will both play their 100th game tonight, and will be important in matching a tough Melbourne midfield.

Prediction

The Tigers are riding high and will be full of confidence. For mine they are a bit more potent through the midfield than the Demons, who have struggled to give good service to their forwards in recent weeks. It’s a bit tough to know exactly where these two sides sit in the mix this season, but the Tigers appear to have a slight edge.

Richmond by 12 points.

