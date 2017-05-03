TELL US: Who’s to blame for the A-League Grand Final ground fiasco?

It’s code wars! ADMINISTRATIVE and CONTRACTUAL code wars – which everyone agrees is the most exciting type.
This week in the world of sports, the hot-button topic has very little to do with players or tactics or strategy – it’s about the ground.
The A-League and Super Rugby have been caught in a slightly awkward ‘double-booking’ situation where the New South Wales Waratahs were asked to move their Saturday night game to save the rapidly deteriorating Allianz Stadium pitch.
The Waratahs, unsurprisingly, opted to stay put.
With Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory now likely to square off on a ground unfit-for-purpose, the blame game has kicked off.
We’ve got ‘Mr Soccer’, Andy Paschalidis, as our guest on Roar LIVE to talk about this fiasco and as always we want to hear your opinions as well.
So tell us:
Should the Waratahs have stepped aside? And if it was too unrealistic for them to move, who’s responsible for this farce?
Chuck your thoughts in the comments, and we’ll try to get to as many as we can throughout the show!
Roar Live will be streamed this afternoon at around 5:45pm on The Roar’s Facebook page. It will also be available as a podcast on Soundcloud and iTunes.
May 3rd 2017 @ 1:23pm
Mickyt said | May 3rd 2017 @ 1:23pm | ! Report
As a long suffering Tahs supporter they should have moved aside. In sports, its for the good of all things NSW. The Tahs should have gone to North Sydney Oval. Lets face it they wont get a crowd turning up or on the box.
The admin egos of one upmanship in this case Union over Football. Well in this case, the Tahs have lost my support and Sydney FC gained.
May 3rd 2017 @ 1:55pm
Wayne said | May 3rd 2017 @ 1:55pm | ! Report
Waratahs booked the stadium, sold the corporate boxes at Allianz, so should play there. Its the FFAs fault for not locking out the ground for the weekend.
FFA would need to throw a lot of $$$ to compensate the Tahs for lost revenue for them to move. Which won’t happen
May 3rd 2017 @ 2:06pm
Mickyo said | May 3rd 2017 @ 2:06pm | ! Report
Only the AFL should have moved, rugby is OK to stay.
May 3rd 2017 @ 2:22pm
Chop said | May 3rd 2017 @ 2:22pm | ! Report
Could the A-League GF have moved to Homebush? It doesn’t look like there’s anything on there this weekend with the rugby league rep weekend.
Given it was only confirmed last week Sydney was hosting it’s a bit rich to expect the Tahs to move their game.
May 3rd 2017 @ 2:25pm
Ben of Phnom Penh said | May 3rd 2017 @ 2:25pm | ! Report
It is terribly difficult and expensive to move events on such short notice and to expect this to happen without significant compensation is unrealistic. Hence the issue is one of investment in ground management.
There are options for such investment to protect grounds however they are expensive. SFS isn’t under any particular pressure to invest in such due to the lack of alternatives creating a reliable client base.
One alternative is to have a flexible date for the final and to have this flexibility incorporated into the broadcast deal. Whilst the weekend is locked in the day of the game itself could be moved to ensure it occurs prior to any ground-churning pre-booked event.
The question then is thrown to the fans. Is availability of the best surface available worth the price of uncertainty in fixture timing? It is a question for the television audience as well for if the answer is “yes”, then the best surface can be made available, if the answer is “no” then we just have to suck it up. As we are currently sucking it up I’d hazard a guess that the answer is in the negative.