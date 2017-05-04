The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Representative Round

The NRL is on leave for the weekend, but we still have some mouth-watering footy to get through: under 20’s Test, a women’s Test, four international matches and the final City-Country.

The Roar‘s NRL expert tipping panel are here to take you through a weekend of representative matches.

First up it’ll be the Junior Kangaroos and Junior Kiwis renewing their rivalry in Canberra. The sides have put up some cracking matches over the last couple of years and it’s always a good opportunity to check out the up and coming talent.

Then the women’s Test will follow, with the Jillaroos looking to back up their Nines domination over the Ferns.

The headline act of the weekend will see the final Anzac Test, before Saturday brings us a triple-header of international rugby league in Campbelltown.

The Pacific Tests always bring out the best in the players, with emotion, passion, and pride spilling over. With England touching down for a match, it means we have three games instead of two. That brings the Cook Islands into the equation, who open the afternoon against Papua New Guinea.

Fiji will then take on Tonga, before Samoa finish it off with a huge opportunity to impress against the Wayne Bennett-coached England side.

Mudgee will be the scene of the final match on Sunday, as the final City-Country match takes place in rather farcical circumstances, with Brad Fitler unable to name a team earlier in the week before selecting Jake Marketo and Pauli Pauli, both of whom are yet to grace an NRL field this season for their respective clubs.

Some of the panel this week is also a break. Greg Prichard is off for a break from this week’s panel, replaced this week by international and women’s rugby league fan, as well as long-time Roarer, Riley Pettigrew.

Tips: Junior Kangaroos, Jillaroos, Kangaroos, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Samoa, City

Junior Kangaroos vs Junior Kiwis

Kangaroos. Surely it would be unpatriotic not to pick Australia! Plenty of young, fresh faces in both teams, but I’m looking forward to seeing how Jai Field and Brodie Croft combine in the halves.

Australia Jillaroos vs New Zealand Kiwi Ferns

Jillaroos. It’s been a big start to the year for the Jillaroos with a series win over the Ferns in New Zealand during the Nines. The Jillaroos will be boosted by the return of co-captains Ruan Sims and Steph Hancock and I expect them to win and continue to build momentum ahead of the Rugby League World Cup.

Australia Kangaroos vs New Zealand Kiwis

Mal has gone with a squad very similar to that which won the Four Nations with a couple of changes for injury. It’s a very classy Australian team.

Cook Islands vs Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea. It’s a toss of the coin for this game, but isn’t that the best thing about this round of football? Giving some new players the chance to shine? It came up heads, so I’m tipping PNG and looking forward to seeing how the Kumuls perform.

Tonga vs Fiji

Fiji. Some seriously good teams have been named here. I’m going with Fiji and looking forward to some entertaining football from their backs – particularly Kevin Naiqama, Suliasi Vunivalu and Akuila Uate.

England vs Samoa

Samoa. I’m tipping the upset – Samoa is all class here. Combine the attacking of Joseph Leilua and Anthony Milford with power at the front from Herman Ese’ese and Sam Kasiano and you have a serious football team.

City vs Country

City. City to win with Nathan Ross to score a hat trick!

Tips: Junior Kangaroos, Ferns, Kiwis, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, England, Country

Junior Kangaroos vs Junior Kiwis

Kangaroos. We might be at the mercy of the Kiwis in union, but we are better than them in league. Aussies to win.

Australia Jillaroos vs New Zealand Kiwi Ferns

Ferns. This’ll be a very tough match, as all the women’s Tests are, but I fear the Ferns will edge the Jillaroos out in a close one.

Australia Kangaroos vs New Zealand Kiwis

Kiwis. The New Zealanders will ambush the Kangaroos in an upset for the ages!

Cook Islands vs Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea. It could be a little bit one-sided this. PNG will be too powerful for the Cook Islands and will win by a fair bit.

Tonga vs Fiji

Fiji. They will have too much depth across the park for a determined Tongan side who will keep it close.

England vs Samoa

England. In a battle of styles, will England’s stodge smother Samoa’s flair? Yes. Yes it will. Wayne Bennett’s side to pick up the win.

City vs Country

Country. The boys from the bush will be the fina winner of this event, mostly because they could raise a team with 17 blokes who have ran onto an NRL field this season.

Tips: Junior Kangaroos, Jillaroos, Kiwis, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, England, Country

Junior Kangaroos vs Junior Kiwis

Kangaroos. Coach Justin Holbrook will have a host of NRL talent at his disposal. Australia’s talented spine led by Brodie Croft will help the green and gold to another win over their trans-tasman rivals.

Australia Jillaroos vs New Zealand Kiwi Ferns

Jillaroos. The Kiwi Ferns will be reeling after being on the receiving end of a 3-0 whitewash at the Nines earlier in the year. A number of rookie Jillaroos including five-eighth Zahara Temara will spearhead a convincing display by the home team.

Australia Kangaroos vs New Zealand Kiwis

Kiwis. After experiencing heartache at last year’s Four Nations, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Kieran Foran will be instrumental in turning New Zealand’s hopes around. The Kiwis will prove too strong for the world champions in a close encounter.

Cook Islands vs Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea. The Kukis will put up a real fight however, PNG’s team chemistry and home-grown talent will assist them in gaining another Pacific Test victory and a strong start to their 2017 World Cup campaign.

Tonga vs Fiji

Tonga. It will be an extremely close encounter with both Tonga and Fiji naming extremely strong teams. The match could go either way, however Fiji’s lack of halves depth will see them severely disadvantaged against a side bursting with NRL talent.

England vs Samoa

England. The wall of white will be reeling from the loss of halves Gareth Widdop and George Williams, but they will ultimately prove too good for Samoa with Wayne Bennett’s side to dominate in the middle of the park.

City vs Country

Country. Despite the controversy surrounding the availability of talent for the final City vs Country fixture, Country will receive one last hurrah with a win in Mudgee.

Tips: Junior Kangaroos, Jillaroos, Kiwis, Cook Islands, Tonga, England, City

Junior Kangaroos vs Junior Kiwis

Kangaroos. This was one of my favourite games last season and is always a good chance to look at the upcoming talent. The Kangaroos have won the last two and they should make it three with plenty of NRL experience. In particular, Jai Field and Brodie Croft should have big games in the halves.

Australia Jillaroos vs New Zealand Kiwi Ferns

Jillaroos. In Canberra and coming off a 3-0 whitewash in the Nines, they should be far too strong for the Ferns, but don’t turn your eyes away for a moment – you will miss something. Whether it’s a big hit or scintilating scoring effort, this should be a fantastic game.

Australia Kangaroos vs New Zealand Kiwis

Kiwis. New Zealand don’t have a good track record in these mid-year Tests, but with the whole spine playing club footy week in and week out, and questions still hanging over the fitness of Johnathan Thurston, I’m going with the upset.

Cook Islands vs Papua New Guinea

Cook Islands. Pacific Tests always bring out the best and this will be a hard-fought battle. It’s hard to see PNG losing given they play every week in the Queensland cup, but an infusion of talent to the Cook Islands side – Alex Glenn, Isaac John, Sam Mataora and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad who made a superb debut last week for the Warriors, all under the coaching of Tony Iro – I’m going another upset.

Tonga vs Fiji

Fiji. This should be one hell of a game with a lot of points, but a lack of creativity is going to get the Bati. Tonga should come out on top, and boy is the prospect of Ata Hingano ripping up some tired forwards in the last 20 exciting.

England vs Samoa

England. As they always do, Samoa will put up one hell of a fight but the Wayne Bennett-coached England side should be ruthless, clinical and an 80-minute performance with plenty of experience will get the job done.

City vs Country

City. Bryce Cartwright, the second row and the bench might be a liability, but the prospect of Matt Moylan, Chad Townsend and Cameron McInnes teaming up is a solid prospect. I feel like I’m tipping way too many upsets this week, but here’s another one. City to cause a boil-over in the final fixture.

Representative Round Tim Mary Riley Scott The Crowd JKAN V JKIW JKAN JKAN JKAN JKAN ??? JIL V FER FER JIL JIL JIL ??? KAN V KIW KIW KAN KIW KIW ??? COO V PNG PNG PNG PNG COO ??? TON V FIJ FIJ FIJ TON TON ??? ENG V SAM ENG SAM ENG ENG ??? CIT V COU COU CIT COU CIT ???

