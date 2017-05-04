Tom Daley’s former coach defects to Australia

Tom Daley’s first coach Andy Banks will leave the UK to take up a role with Diving Australia.

Banks follows former Leeds coach Adrian Hinchcliffe to Australia to become a Melbourne-based national coach.

He has been head coach in Plymouth for 25 years, nurturing Daley from novice to Olympic and World Championship medallist.

Daley moved to London in 2014 to work with Jane Figueiredo, but Banks has overseen the development of numerous others in Devon.

“I am so grateful to the City of Plymouth and other partners in the city who have supported me for the last 25 years, but all good things come to an end and I am so excited to get down under and sink my teeth into all things Melbourne and Australia,” Banks told Diving Australia’s website.

Olympic champion Jack Laugher was angry about Hinchcliffe’s departure for Brisbane last December, expressing frustration with British Swimming.

The national governing body insisted Hinchcliffe’s decision was partly a lifestyle choice.