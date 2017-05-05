Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the Kangaroos vs Kiwis Anzac Test online or on TV

NRL Representative Round: Who to look out for

The final Anzac Test between the Australia Kangaroos and New Zealand Kiwis will be played at GIO Stadium in Canberra and this is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the match online, watching it on TV or listening on radio.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST), with the Kangaroos out to back-up their 2016 Four Nations success, when they beat the Kiwis heavily in the final.

It also begins the build-up for both sides in a Rugby League World Cup year.

How to watch on TV

While Fox Sports have shared the rights to every regular season game, they aren’t allowed to show State of Origin, the grand final, City-Country or the Anzac Test.

That means the only way to watch the game on TV will be through free-to-air broadcaster Channel Nine, who hold rights to three games a week during the season and every match during the finals. Nine will broadcast the match right around Australia, through either Nine, Gem, Go or Southern Cross in regional areas.

Be sure to check your local guides to find out which channel it will be shown on in your local area.

Channel Nine’s coverage of the Test will start at 7:30pm (AEST) which is 35 minutes before the scheduled time for kick-off, allowing for a comprehensive pre-game match.

Their coverage is scheduled to run until 10:30pm (AEST). The game should end just before 10pm, which means they will remain on the air for about half an hour after its conclusion.

How to stream online

Becuase the match isn’t being broadcast of Fox Sports, you won’t be able to live stream it via Foxtel Go, as is the normal case for every regular season match.

Instead, there will be only one legal way to live stream the match which will be through the NRL Digital Pass. This can be used on any device you own.

It does come with a two-week free trial, but after that it will set you back either $2.99 a week of $89.99 for the entire year. It will give you access to every match of the regular season, finals, State of Origin, Anzac Test, City-Country and Pacific Tests.

Of course, The Roar will be providing a live blog of the match, and The Roar TV will have highlights during and after the match.