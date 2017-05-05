Kangaroos crunch Kiwis in Anzac Test

The final mid-year Anzac Test has ended in a commanding win for Australia, who have beaten New Zealand by 18 points at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

Australia got off to a flying start and never looked back, running on four first half tries to effectively have the match over at the halftime break.

New Zealand didn’t go without opportunities or possession during the first half though. In fact, there were periods of the game where it looked like they were dominating, only to come up with countless poor fifth tackle options.

Instead of trying to play direct and go through the Kangaroos, they continually went around and failed, before relying on a ridiculously ordinary kicking game, with neither Shaun Johnson or Kieran Foran able to make anything happen.

The Kangaroos, on the other hand were all class at both ends of the park. Their defence contributed to the Kiwis first half woes, while their attack was crisp and worked like a well-oiled machine.

Johnathan Thurston set up the first try with a lovely kick for Josh Dugan, who ran in over the top of the defence, leaping for the clouds and then doing the rest to score.

Blake Ferguson had the second try completely against the run of play, charging 90 metres to score on the back of an intercept. New Zealand could have easily gone in on the left, but the final pass ended up in the grasp of the big winger who outran Kiwi fullback Tuivasa Sheck to the line.

Things got sloppy from there for the visitors though, with the Kangaroos spreading left from inside their own half, seeing Sam Thaiday burst the line and pick up 30 metres. A quick play the ball and more lazy defence would follow, as Will Chambers went from dummy half to score easily.

Another kick brought about the final try of the first half, with Tyson Frizell pouncing on some luck from the goalposts.

The halftime score read 24-0, and the Kiwis were looking well and truly out of the contest, as if they were just going through the motions.

The start of the second half didn’t bring a change of fortunes for the visitors either. If they were going to get back into the game, they had to be first to score, but instead let in a try for Jake Trbojevic, with some almost laughable defence allowing a series of fifth tackle offloads.

That would be the end of the scoring for Australia, as they themselves began to back off from the game and go through the motions, getting to the end unscathed being the primary focus.

New Zealand did manage to get themselves onto the scoreboard and back into the clash though, finishing with a flourish and some points to build on ahead of the world cup later in the year.

Shaun Johnson and Kieran Foran looked to be kicking the ball better, their defence seemed to have more effort about it, and Nikorima added plenty from the bench in terms of energy and effort.

New Zealand got themselves on the board in the 56th minute through Simon Mannering as he crashes over off a short ball on the left edge.

The second try came off a scrum, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck receiving a pass from Shaun Johnson before busting a hole on the right-side of the park and running the rest of the way untouched.

On the injury front, Josh Dugan was the only casualty. A headclash with teammate Russell Packer left him with an ice pack on in the sheds, his night over early with a potentially fractured cheekbone.

Australia then, dominant with an 18-point win in the final Anzac Test as the build up to the 2017 Rugby League World Cup begins.

Final score

Australia 30

New Zealand 12