Five talking points from an epic A-League Grand Final

Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory played out one of the most tightly contested A-League Grand Finals in memory on Sunday evening. Ultimately, only penalties could separate the year’s top two sides – but what were the biggest talking points to emerge from the epic clash?

The Allianz pitch

There was no more contentious topic in the lead up to this monumental clash between the A-League’s two biggest clubs than the Allianz Stadium pitch. Just 24 short hours ago, the Waratahs took on the Auckland Blues on this surface – giving it a battering in the process. All week long, the question was asked, will the turf be up to standard?

Allianz’s curation team definitely came to the table on this one and got it up to speed as best they could despite the short turnaround. However, there were still a number of slips and spills as a result of the subpar surface and the fact is, it really wasn’t good enough for a Grand Final.

Is Besart Berisha the A-League’s GOAT?

The world’s best players are those who can change a game in a single moment. And that is exactly what Besart Berisha did for the Melbourne Victory this evening.

The Albanian striker did what he does best and delivered a thumping blow just 20 minutes into the A-League’s night of nights. The question must be asked, considering the ability of the Victory talisman to do it over and over again – is Berisha the greatest A-League player of all time?

The fieriest Grand Final in recent memory?

From the word go, it was clear this was to be no friendly encounter.

Victory threw their bodies around as it was clear manager Kevin Muscat intended them to play in a style not too dissimilar to the coach’s own in his playing days. Sydney struggled to deal with the physicality in the opening 45 minutes as the visitors flexed their muscles.

A number of altercations involving almost every player on the park threatened to erupt, with referee Jarred Gillett doing a marvellous job of marshalling the action – giving out a huge ten yellow cards in the process.

It was a fiery clash and one which will go down as one of the most aggressively contested in recent memory.

A fairytale end to a fairytale season

All year long Sydney FC have been the best team in the A-League and tonight they were able to put the cherry on top of a near faultless campaign in the most epic way possible!

Danny Vukovic was ultimately the hero as he saved Marco Rojas’ penalty to all but hand Sydney FC the title – his first after 12 long years in the A-League. Milos Ninkovic struck home the final penalty and clinched the title following a season where he was crowned the league’s best player.

There were stories all over the park in a Sydney FC side who have really deserved their triumph tonight, despite not doing so in all that convincing of a fashion.

What a match, and what a night for the A-League!

Roughly 41,500 fans packed into Allianz Stadium tonight to watch Australia’s two biggest football clubs do battle for the nation’s most prized piece of silverware. Fox Sports’ telecast of the showpiece fixture was beamed around the world to 115 countries who saw the best talent our nation has to offer put on a damn good game of football.

12 years into its existence, the A-League is improving each and every year – our game is growing and nights like this are clear proof of that.

A penalty shootout special to remind you just why we love finals football so much in this country.

Congratulations Sydney FC, a well-deserved title on the back of an unbelievable season.

What an event and what a battle. Sydney FC, A-League champions 2016/17!