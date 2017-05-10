2019 Rugby World Cup draw: Japan 2019 pool draw live updates, blog

The 2019 Rugby World Cup draw is the first step towards the big dance in Japan as teams look to build and prepare for who they could be coming up against and how it will impact their campaign. Catch all the live draw updates and results from 6pm (AEST) on The Roar.
The draw and pool placement has had huge implications for tournaments in the past. Who can forget England being bundled out of their home World Cup after copping the pool of death back in 2015, or both Wales and Ireland being pipped in 2007 from making the quarter-finals?
The draw is also a massive factor for the smaller nations who are looking to make a finals appearance, with the Island nations, in particular, thriving off beating out their fellow Oceania rivals.
This year will continue the format of 20 teams in the tournament spread across four pools containing five nations each.
Before the draw, each team is placed in a band that is dependent on their current world ranking. Band 1 is the highest and Band 5 is the lowest. Each group (or pool) is made up of five teams, one from each of the bands.
There are 12 teams who have automatically qualified for the tournament and will take up the first three bands. Those sides got a free ticket because they finished in the top three of their pool in the last World Cup.
The bands are as follows with their current ranking:
Band 1: New Zealand (1), England (2), Australia (3) and Ireland (4).
Band 2: Scotland (5), France (6), South Africa (7) and Wales (8).
Band 3: Argentina (9), Japan (11), Georgia (12), Italy (15).
The final eight positions in the tournament and last two bands are a bit messier.
Bands four and five are filled in from a range of qualifying tournaments currently going on around the world. For a more detailed explanation of who can qualify in what position, head over to our Rugby World Cup fixtures page, but the qualifying positions are currently divided up as follows:
Band 4: Oceania 1, Americas 1, Europe 1 and Africa 1
Band 5: Oceania 2, Americas 2, Playoff winner, Repechage winner
We won’t know which teams qualify until November 2018, but we will find out which qualification spot will be in what group, as well as which group each already-qualified team will be in, tonight.
7:06pm
Garth said | 7:06pm | ! Report
Italy may fancy their chances against the Boks, but are more likely to be asking why God hates them.
“The All Blacks AND Springboks? BOTH of them? In OUR pool?”
6:56pm
Paul D said | 6:56pm | ! Report
Australia will take that, it could’ve been far worse. 2 years is a long time though and we should worry more about getting our own house in order before we plan the victory parade.
6:50pm
PeterK said | 6:50pm | ! Report
Pool A is actually tricky except for Ireland.
The playoff winner most probably will be the 3rd PI country so most likely Tonga.
So Pool A
Ireland
Scotland
Japan
Romania
Tonga
Pool of Death is really hard since Oceania 2 will most likely be Samoa ranked 12
England
France
Argentina
USA / Canada
Samoa
6:44pm
Machpants said | 6:44pm | ! Report
If it’s the same as last time Pool A plays B, C > D. Semis I’m not sure but I reckon you could find an image of the 2015 ‘process’ and put this draw into it.
Glad the ABs got a tough pool, though not so tough with the undecided teams yet. Would have like one of the Pacific nations in there.
Potential upsets:
Japan takes down Scotland for their first ever quarters on home ground strength
The Boks give the ABs their first ever pool defeat, conversely the Boks continue to go downhill and get defeated by Italy again
Pool C of Death, England get knocked out -0 again- (can;t see it)
Oz get scrummed off the park by Georgia in a wet typhoon weather game.
Wales loses another pool game to a PI team!
But really interesting draws.
6:55pm
Bakkies said | 6:55pm | ! Report
‘Pool C of Death, England get knocked out -0 again- (can;t see it)’
Could be the French if they don’t improve
6:40pm
Jaffamike said | 6:40pm | ! Report
So when do we know which pool plays which for quarter finals onwards.
6:48pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:48pm | ! Report
Nothing confirmed, but if we’re going by the format of 2015 RWC, then it should look something like this.
Semi-final 1 – Pool A winner vs Pool B runner-up
Semi-final 2 – Pool B winner vs Pool A runner-up
The winners of Semi-final 1 and 2 face each other in the semi
Semi-final 3 – Pool C winner vs Pool D runner-up
Semi-final 4 – Pool D winner vs Pool C runner-up
Same thing, the winner of 3 and 4 play each other in the semi.
7:05pm
Bakkies said | 7:05pm | ! Report
Connor that was the Quarters as Australia won Pool A and Scotland were Runner up in Pool B
6:40pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:40pm | ! Report
You have to feel for Italy having to face both South Africa and New Zealand.
6:53pm
PeterK said | 6:53pm | ! Report
not really since they were ranked 15th but got in without qualifying by finishing 3rd in their pool, which will happen again.
6:40pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:40pm | ! Report
The Wallabies will get an early preview of their Pool D opponents this year when they take on Wales.
6:35pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:35pm | ! Report
The hosts have a tough, but realistic, shot in their pool.
We saw what Japan did in 2015 and they will take a lot of confidence from that. You’d imagine Ireland would take top spot in Pool A there, but Scotland could be a picking point for Japan to target. If they can topple the Scots then they should be able to look at the quarter-finals.
6:42pm
CUW said | 6:42pm | ! Report
Europe – who will it be ? ROMANIA , SPAIN or RUSSIA perhaps
America 1 n 2 – most probably USA and CANADA
Oceania 1 n 2 – Tonga and Samoa
Africa – who will it be? Namibia or Kenya
6:51pm
PeterK said | 6:51pm | ! Report
no Fiji and Samoa Oceania 1 n 2, Tonga prob play off winner
7:07pm
Bakkies said | 7:07pm | ! Report
Oceania should be decided by June
6:31pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 6:31pm | ! Report
Australia got a relatively good draw there. Wales will be tough and I’m expecting big things from Georgia. Bring it on! Japan have a tough task against Ireland and Scotland.
6:31pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:31pm | ! Report
Pool C could be a tricky one for England who will be hoping to avoid another Group Stage knockout.
The Pommies will have France and Argentina to contend with. France and Argentina will both feel they have very strong chances to advance into the finals alongside England who will be the favourites.
That France vs Argentina clash could be one of the games of the tournament if it comes down to it.
6:28pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:28pm | ! Report
Australia will be confident after that draw, with Georgia and Wales the two confirmed sides they’ll be hit with.
Oceania 1 could provide Fiji as another challenge, one that could be the real danger game for the Wallabies and Wales who will be expected to go through from this group.