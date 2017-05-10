Foran checks in to Des’ last chance saloon

What's better? Watching sport at home or inside the stadium?

Craig Fitzgibbon takes aim at the NRL: 'Don't put a game on four days later'

Kieran Foran is a footballer of immense talent, providing his head is right.

And the last few years have proven that’s a big provision.

Yesterday Foran announced he’s heading for Belmore next season to rejoin coach Des Hasler.

During Hasler’s coaching watch, Foran was at his best in 2009, 2010, and 2011, culminating in winning the premiership 24-10 in the decider over the Warriors.

But during the celebrations, Hasler signed to coach the Bulldogs when the Manly board kept stalling on a new contract.

Hasler had no intention of leaving Manly. He was, and is, a Manly legend with 247 games as a player, and 206 as coach.

But Dessie was gone, and from that point there was a different Kieran Foran under new coach, another Manly legend Geoff Toovey.

It wasn’t Toovey’s fault, far from it, but Foran became low on confidence.

Toovey did well to get Foran somewhat back on track, so much so Manly made the grand final in 2013, going down to the Sonny Bill Williams-inspired Roosters 26-18.

But the writing was on the wall. Foran, Toovey, and four others signed off – Glenn Stewart, Anthony Watmough, Brent Kite, and Daly Cherry-Evans. Cherry-Evans signed with the Titans before doing a runner back to the peninsula.

Kite, with 221 Manly games behind him, headed for the Panthers in 2014. Stewart played 185 in Maroon before he became a Rabbitoh in 2015, and Watmough took his 279 caps west to become an Eel.

Add Toovey who was sacked at the end of the 2015 season by the same thankless Manly board that stuffed up Hasler’s contract.

Foran was having far too many problems off the field as well as on it, and with Toovey flicked, Foran also became an Eel.

But his head was far from right, and with injuries adding to his problem he only played nine games before he was gone.

But where to? Nobody wanted anything to do with the problem-laden Foran.

From left field, Warriors boss Jim Doyle threw the Auckland-born Foran a lifeline.

But Foran’s head was still not in gear, suggesting he was likely to join the Broncos next year, even though he hadn’t pulled a Warriors jersey on in competition.

Not a good call.

Even lifesaver Doyle was super confident Foran would be a Warrior in 2018 and beyond, adding “he is very happy here”.

The Bronco suggestion fell through as quickly as it surfaced, but the Storm came into calculations once Cooper Cronk said he was heading to Sydney.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy knocked that possibility on the head, then Belmore loomed as another possibility.

Foran has played only a handful of games for the Warriors, and one Test for the Kiwis, but he’s now a Bulldog-in-waiting.

Whatever loyalty he has, or should have, towards Jim Doyle saving his career, has been over-ridden by Foran wanting to be closer to his kids in Sydney.

He’s promised to give his all to the Warriors for the rest of the season, and that should be a given.

But next season, Foran’s head space had better be in the right place, he has run out of career rope.

There can’t be any excuses from 2018 on, he’ll be close to his kids, and the saviour Des Hasler will be right there.

The last three seasons have been a waste of space, and the constant comments of how he straightens the attack and is a strong defender won’t cut the mustard until he backs it up with some consistency.

In short, Kieran Foran is well worth saving, but how successful he’ll be will rest between his ears.