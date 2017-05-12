Less dining, more signings please Nathan

I was intrigued with the Newcastle Knights’ signing of Nathan Brown as coach. He was a fresh start, and while results haven’t happened overnight, that was to be expected.

At the time of Brown’s signing, he commented, “No doubt it is going to be a challenge, and it is one that I am quite experienced at in regards to rebuilding a club. That makes this the ideal time.”

However, 18 months into a three-year-deal, or 33 games into Brown’s time in the Hunter, at a win rate of just six per cent, I’m not convinced Knights are heading in the right direction.

While results on the park would take time, that was to be expected, I’m more concerned what is happening with their roster, and the direction they are moving.

During the 2017 pre-season, the Cowboys signed Shaun Fensom and the Dragons signed Paul Vaughan. These two players typify what Newcastle are about, why the Knights didn’t make a play for either player is beyond me.

Sure, they signed Jamie Buhrer, but they needed more.

Kalyn Ponga is on his way next season, but a kid with the world at his feet can’t deliver it all. He needs back up in 2018.

It’s time to start signing some players, Nathan. Yes, you may have to pay overs to entice them to Newcastle, but you have been able to free up a sizeable war chest with the departures of Jarrod Mullen, Kade Snowden, Akuila Uate, and Korbin Sims. Going into the 2018 season you have plenty of cap space, so sign some experience to support your young roster.

Key targets should be off-contract players like Nathan Peats, Russell Packer, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Brenton Lawrence, David Mead, Alex Glenn, Charlie Gubb, Tui Lolohea and Luke Lewis.

Yes, he is 33, but I would sign Lewis to a two-year contract with an option to stay on and develop youngsters coming through. Lewis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience; Knights fans would grow to love him also.

Also, have peek at the Bulldogs, they will be releasing players in order to fit in their new signings. Brett and Josh Morris, 30, would be great outside backs, and Greg Eastwood would also be a handy pick up.

Good luck with 2018. As a league fan, I hope to see the Knights get some success both on and off the field – their fans deserve it.