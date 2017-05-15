Australia still No.1 in RLIF rankings, Hungary big movers

Going the early crow is never a good idea

The RLIF Rankings have been updated following the mid-season tests with Australia retaining their world No.1 ranking following their 30-12 ANZAC test victory over New Zealand.

The Kiwis remain behind them in second followed by England who are coming off a 30-10 victory over Samoa. There is only one change inside the top 10 with Ireland overtaking Fiji into seventh place.

Tonga have improved three places to 11th, moving past Serbia after Leilani Latu’s try on the siren that saw them knock off Fiji 26-24.

Meanwhile, Malta go ahead of Spain into 19th while Lebanon did not move from their ranking of 21st despite defeating Malta 24-4.

Following their strong showing against the PNG Kumuls, the Cook Islands have pipped Czech Republic to sit at world No.24.

In other changes, Niue have moved into world No.31 ahead of South Africa while Hungary were big movers increasing by five places to 33rd.

Thailand’s inclusion in the rankings sees them into 35th while El Salvador have jumped past Latvia and Solomon Islands into world No.38 and Uruguay join the rankings at 41st ahead of Morocco.

The updated rankings come just days after the King’s Cup was confirmed to be held in Pattaya Beach, Thailand in October.

The tournament will see Philippines, Malta and Hungary compete alongside Thailand and serve as an exciting tournament ahead of next year’s Emerging Nations World Championship to be held in Sydney.

In Istanbul, Dorcol proved themselves defeating Kadikoy Bulls 62-0 in the Balkan Super League while Novi Belgrade were knocked off by rivals Partizan 48-10 in a second-half blitz.