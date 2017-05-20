GWS Giants vs Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores, blog

An injury-hit GWS Giants side will look to defend their home ground against the Richmond Tigers when they go head to head on Saturday afternoon. Join me here on The Roar for a blog of the match and score updates, live from Spotless Stadium, starting from 4:35pm AEST.

Remember in January this year when I said that the Giants weren’t guaranteed the premiership, and their lack of depth and potential to get ruined by injuries was one of the reasons why? Well, not to gloat about people getting hurt, but that scenario is playing out right before our eyes.

A quick glance at GWS’ injury list is not a pretty site. Matt Buntine – season. Stephen Coniglio – 10 weeks. Brett Deledio – nobody knows. Ryan Griffen – five or seven weeks. Nick Haynes – eight weeks. Jacob Hopper – five weeks. Adam Kennedy – season. Will Setterfield – five or seven weeks. And most recently, Devon Smith, six weeks.

Don’t get me wrong, of course, the Giants still have an enormous amount of talent on the field. What’s problematic is that the players they’re bringing into their best 22 are for the most part inexperienced, and struggling to hold up their end of the bargain. They’ve gone from a team of gods, to a team of some gods with some mortals subbing in.

Richmond on the other hand? Well they have lost three matches in a row, but to be honest, they’ve played relatively good footy at least in patches across that time. The last two losses were both by less than a goal.

Simply put they haven’t disgraced themselves and if they can stay in the right mental state then a wounded GWS is ripe for the picking.

Get a win here and the Richmond bandwagon will roar back into life knowing that the players have finally developed the week-to-week mental application that has so long held this team back.

Lose, and you won’t see too many smilers in yellow and black.

Prediction

C’mon, Richmond. You know you can pull this one off.

Tigers by 18.

