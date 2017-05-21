Waratahs vs Rebels: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Waratahs are looking to keep their slimming finals hopes alive when they host the Rebels for the final match-up of Round 13. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 4:05pm (AEST).
Thanks to the Brumbies win over the Kings this week, the Tahs are now nine points behind the ACT side in the Australian Conference.
They have just three wins from ten games this season and have lost four of their last five dating back to their last encounter with today’s opponent.
That game turned out to be a bit of a thriller back in March when the Rebels gave up a big halftime lead to go down 32-25.
The Melbourne side have just the one win to their name in 2017 and eight losses, leaving them dead last in the Australian Conference and just one point more than the Sunwolves as the second worst team in Super Rugby at the moment.
The Tahs have only lost twice to the Rebels in their 12-game history, and just once in Sydney.
Team News
For the Waratahs, under fire coach Daryl Gibson has made four changes to the starting line-up this week.
Wallaby halfback Nick Phipps has regained the No.9 jumper this week as he continues to battle Jake Gordon for that permanent run-on spot.
Reece Robinson has been pushed onto the bench to make way for Taqele Naiyaravoro on the wing who is back from an injury layoff.
In the scrum, Will Skelton has been promoted from the bench into the starting second-row position, while Michael Wells comes in at No.8.
For the Rebels, they have made bulk changes to their starting line-up with nine alterations to the side that last took the park.
In the forwards, Tyrel Lomax, Culum Retallick, Lopeti Timani and Wallaby Sean McMahon all make their way into the starting scrum.
While the backline has seen some big changes as well, including Ben Volavola starting at fullback.
Reece Hodge and Mitch Inman will take their place at inside and outside centre respectively, while Jackson Garden-Bachop takes flyhalf on the outside of Ben Meehan who has been given the run-on halfback role.
Prediction
The Waratahs are desperate for a win to keep any hopes of playing finals alive. The Rebels will no doubt show all their usual fight and grit, but their season is long gone and can only hope to impress enough to remain in the competition next season.
There’s no shortage of motivation for two sides who have been all over the shop this season so it should make for an entertaining clash at least.
Home ground advantage should help and the Waratahs should be looking at win number four.
Waratahs to win by 13
4:00pm
4:00pm
Both sides just about to make their way out onto the park now. Who do we think can take it this afternoon?
3:59pm
3:59pm
The Rebels are at the bottom of the Aussie Conference, but a win today could put them right on the tail of the Force who only have two wins to their name this season.
The Waratahs will be looking to take the points to jump ahead of the Reds and keep chase on the Brumbies at the top of the standings.
3:56pm
3:56pm
The Tahs have struggled to get going this season with a very, very poor first half record throughout 2017.
3:56pm
3:56pm
We’re around 9 minutes from kickoff!!
3:56pm
3:56pm
The Tahs haven’t won since the last time they played the Rebels down in Melbourne earlier in the season.
For the Rebels, they’ve not tasted victory since sneaking past the Brumbies in Round 8.
3:54pm
Machooka said | 3:54pm | ! Report
C’arn da Tahs… and give us all a little rebel yell, yeah!
3:57pm
Connor Bennett said | 3:57pm | ! Report
Did… did you just make a Billy Idol reference? I don’t know if I should be impressed or not that you made that work! hahah
3:53pm
3:53pm
3:52pm
3:52pm
Good afternoon rugby fans and welcome to the final game of Round 13!! A clash of two Aussie sides in desperate need of results for very different reasons.
The Tahs fighting for their finals hopes, the Rebels for their survival as a club.