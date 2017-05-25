The Roar’s AFL expert tips and predictions: Round 10

Female umpire in the thick of it on debut

Another tricky round of tipping last week, and it doesn’t get any easier in Round 10. This is the season that just keeps giving! Here we go with The Roar’s AFL expert tips.

The round kicks off tonight with Geelong in Geelong hosting Port Adelaide, who are coming in off the bye after playing in Shanghai the week before.

While the bye can sometimes trip clubs up, it’s also worth remembering that Geelong put in a huge physical effort last week and have a shortish break.

It’s a tough call but my gut is that Port can get it done – might be a close one, though.

On Friday night you’d expect Sydney at home can make short work of Hawthorn – the Swans are switched on, the Hawks are not.

The Bulldogs and the Saints to kick off Saturday is much harder to pick – the Saints have had two good wins over the Dogs in their last four meetings, and I reckon they can pull this one off.

Gold Coast are also set to be affected by the bye this week but I don’t think an extra week’s rest will do them any good trying to knock off Melbourne. Dees to win that one.

Richmond and Essendon in the annual dreamtime match is an intriguing contest. I’ve been burned by Richmond too many times now and I have a bad feeling that last week’s loss will be the one that breaks their confidence. Dons.

Six wins from seven matches for the Dockers, and now they get the chance to take a real scalp when travelling to play Adelaide. I suspect it’s the Crows who will come out on top though, and possibly by a tidy margin.

Can’t say I have a ton of confidence in Collingwood these days but I have even less in Brisbane – and with it being a homegame for the Magpies, they ought to get it done.

I’ve got my fingers crossed that North can get four wins from five matches against Carlton on Sunday, but there’s every chance the Blues catch the Roos off guard. Tipping North, though.

Finally, GWS have the chance to beat the only team they’ve never beaten in the AFL in the last game of the round – West Coast. But with the Eagles being at home, and the Giants’ injury list still growing, the Eagles should get a win.

Maddy Friend

Geelong, Sydney, Bulldogs, Melbourne, Richmond, Adelaide, Collingwood, North Melbourne, West Coast

Geelong faces another test this weekend against Port, but at the revamped Skilled Stadium, and with Port coming off a bye from the China trip, the Cats should be too good.

Who would have thought the Sydney versus Hawks match would pit two perennial finalists together in a 12th versus 17th clash?

Sydney seems to have its mojo back, and with Hawthorn’s injuries to key players, the Swans should get over the top of them.

St Kilda’s form has been up and down this season, and the Bulldogs will be too consistent for them.

Likewise, Melbourne should account for Gold Coast, another team coming off an international bye.

Richmond and Essendon could be the match of the round, with both teams in good form. Richmond will be keen to impress on the big stage, but the Bombers are playing well enough to spoil Tiger Time for another week.

Adelaide facing a resurgent Fremantle should be an interesting match, but Adelaide seems to be back playing good football, and should get the win at Adelaide Oval.

Collingwood should easily account for hapless Brisbane, while I expect North to beat Carlton, but in a closer match than it might appear on the surface.

West Coast versus GWS is an intriguing clash – the Eagles’ home form makes me lean towards them… just.

Cameron Rose

Round 10 Josh Elliott Maddy Friend Tim Lane Cam Rose The Crowd GEE vs PA PA GEE GEE TBA ? SYD vs HAW SYD SYD SYD TBA ? WB vs STK STK WB WB TBA ? MEL vs GCS MEL MEL MEL TBA ? RIC vs ESS ESS RIC RIC TBA ? ADE vs FRE ADE ADE ADE TBA ? COL vs BRI COL COL COL TBA ? CAR vs NM NM NM NM TBA ? WCE vs GWS WCE WCE WCE TBA ? Last week 3 5 6 4 4 Total 43 45 48 48 49