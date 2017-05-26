Sydney Swans vs Hawthorn Hawks: AFL live scores, blog

Dixon in trouble after this hit on Selwood

The Sydney Swans will look to make it four wins in a row when they host the Hawthorn Hawks on Friday night at the SCG. Join The Roar for score updates and a blog of the match, live from the SCG, starting from 7:50pm AEST.

Just three years ago Sydney and Hawthorn played off in the 2014 AFL grand final, one of four grand finals in a row for the Hawks that included three premierships, and one of three grand finals in five years for the Swans that also yielded a flag, in 2012.

However it’s 2017 now, and this is a very different state of affairs to state the least. Hawthorn lost their first four games of the year. Sydney lost their first six.

Hawthorn got smacked around by more than 80 points by Gold Coast. Sydney lost to Carlton – Carlton! What a time it was to be alive.

Sadly for those of us who snidely enjoyed those brief days of Sydney not being very good, they appear to be over – they’ve clicked back into gear over the last few weeks and their win over St Kilda in Round 9 made it clear that despite the slow start, they are a finals threat.

On the plus side, at least Hawthorn are still only average – case in point, despite dominating Collingwood early last week they switched off and were well beaten in the end. They’ve been hit with the injury stick and it’s looking like it’ll be a long year for them.

The uncompetitive performance has prompted them to bring in two debutants this week, Dallas Willsmore and James Cousins, and they’ve also recalled Kaiden Brand. Billy Hartung, Will Langford and Kurt Heatherley have all been dropped.

Sydney have only a single change, with Oliver Florent replacing an injured Harry Cunningham, emblematic of how their lineup has settled and clicked into form.

Prediction

Swans by plenty – let’s say eight goals.

