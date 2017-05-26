Sydney Swans vs Hawthorn Hawks: AFL live scores, blog

The Sydney Swans will look to make it four wins in a row when they host the Hawthorn Hawks on Friday night at the SCG. Join The Roar for score updates and a blog of the match, live from the SCG, starting from 7:50pm AEST.
Just three years ago Sydney and Hawthorn played off in the 2014 AFL grand final, one of four grand finals in a row for the Hawks that included three premierships, and one of three grand finals in five years for the Swans that also yielded a flag, in 2012.
However it’s 2017 now, and this is a very different state of affairs to state the least. Hawthorn lost their first four games of the year. Sydney lost their first six.
Hawthorn got smacked around by more than 80 points by Gold Coast. Sydney lost to Carlton – Carlton! What a time it was to be alive.
AFL Videos See more »
Sadly for those of us who snidely enjoyed those brief days of Sydney not being very good, they appear to be over – they’ve clicked back into gear over the last few weeks and their win over St Kilda in Round 9 made it clear that despite the slow start, they are a finals threat.
On the plus side, at least Hawthorn are still only average – case in point, despite dominating Collingwood early last week they switched off and were well beaten in the end. They’ve been hit with the injury stick and it’s looking like it’ll be a long year for them.
The uncompetitive performance has prompted them to bring in two debutants this week, Dallas Willsmore and James Cousins, and they’ve also recalled Kaiden Brand. Billy Hartung, Will Langford and Kurt Heatherley have all been dropped.
Sydney have only a single change, with Oliver Florent replacing an injured Harry Cunningham, emblematic of how their lineup has settled and clicked into form.
Prediction
Swans by plenty – let’s say eight goals.
Join The Roar for score updates and a blog of the match, live from the SCG, starting from 7:50pm AEST.
8:13pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:13pm | ! Report
Puopolo’s goal.
8:13pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:13pm | ! Report
GOAL HAWTHORN
Quickly it goes up the other end, and Luke Breust has a set shot and goal! That’s his second of the night and Hawthorn’s fifth of the quarter.
SYDNEY 1.3.9
HAWTHORN 5.0.30
8:12pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:12pm | ! Report
BEHIND SYDNEY
Kurt Tippett slams one into the post, and Sydney fans only become more confused about whether or not they like him.
SYDNEY 1.3.9
HAWTHORN 4.0.24
8:10pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:10pm | ! Report
Buddy getting into bumps with Roughead & Gibson.
8:10pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:10pm | ! Report
GOAL HAWTHORN
Beautiful little roller by Paul Puopolo! It goes to review and is confirmed to be a goal.
SYDNEY 1.2.8
HAWTHORN 4.0.24
8:07pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:07pm | ! Report
GOAL SYDNEY
Buddy Franklin kicks a curler from a tough angle outside 50 and then celebrates by running hard into old teammates Jarryd Roughead and Josh Gibson. What a time to be alive!
SYDNEY 1.2.8
HAWTHORN 3.0.18
8:05pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:05pm | ! Report
GOAL HAWTHORN
The Hawks move it forward and Brendan Whitecross is able to roll one through from short range! Sydney might be in trouble.
SYDNEY 0.2.2
HAWTHORN 3.0.18
8:04pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:04pm | ! Report
BEHIND SYDNEY
Gary Rohan gets a free just outside 50 having caught an opponent with the ball, but his shot on goal is well off target.
SYDNEY 0.2.2
HAWTHORN 2.0.12
8:01pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:01pm | ! Report
GOAL HAWTHORN
Sydney give away a free kick to Jack Gunston, and he slots Hawthorn’s second goal. The crowd at the SCG is displeased!
SYDNEY 0.1.1
HAWTHORN 2.0.12
8:02pm
Bruce said | 8:02pm | ! Report
Softest free + shot on goal you’ll see. Reminds me of the 2014 prelim against Port.
7:58pm
Josh Elliott said | 7:58pm | ! Report
BEHIND SYDNEY
Nearly a great snap goal by Luke Parker there, but some smart goalline defence from Kaiden Brand sees it touched for a behind.
SYDNEY 0.1.1
HAWTHORN 1.0.6