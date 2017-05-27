Samantha Stosur vs Daria Gavrilova: Strasbourg Open final live scores, blog

It’s an all-Australian duel in the final of the Strasbourg Open when Samantha Stosur takes on Daria Gavrilova in a final hit-out before the French Open. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 11pm (AEST).

The second grand slam of the year might be just around the corner, but the two Australians are out to complete a wonderful lead-up by taking out the WTA title in Strasbourg.

Both players have enjoyed reasonably dominant weeks, but Stosur is yet to drop a set as she builds for another tilt at the French Open after making the semi-finals last year.

After a disastrous start to the year which cumulated in the Aussie No.1 being overlooked for the Fed Cup team, she has begun to find her touch again. After knocking over Ying-Ying Duan and Madison Brengle without raising an effort, dropping a single game in each match she then had tougher opposition.

She took on Carla Suarez Navarro in the quarter-final, winning a tie-breaker first set before being up a break, then so nearly letting the Colombian back into it before closing the match 6-4.

It was a carbon copy in the semi-final against Shuai Peng as she won the first set in a tie-breaker, then went up a break. Her serve then deserted her before she closed it out 6-4.

Those sort of mental lapses aren’t going to cut it against the cagey Gavrilova though. She has played superb tennis this week and had to fight her way out of a few tough situations, which should pave the way for her to enter the final in top shape.

After a simple straight sets victory over Louisa Chirico, she was then pushed to three sets by Elizaveta Kulichkova, before facing fellow Aussie Ashleigh Barty.

Winning the first set comfortably enough, it looked like she was going to run away with the match. Barty though, won the second and forced a third set tie-breaker which she ultimately lost 7-5.

What it does mean is that Gavrilova has spent a lot more time on court, but it seemed to benefit her in the semi-final as he smoked past Caroline Garcia in straight sets.

If Gavrilova plays like she did in the semi-final, she is going to be hard to stop here, with her style perfectly suited to the longer points typically seen on the clay court. It is Stosur’s favourite surface though, and with a title and national pride on the line, there is plenty at stake.

Prediction

Stosur has had brain explosions in the last two matches but somehow finds herself in the final. Gavrilova will complete her build-up to the French Open with a victory here simply by playing every single point switched on.

Gavrilova in three sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the Strasbourg final from 11pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.