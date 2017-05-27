Samantha Stosur vs Daria Gavrilova: Strasbourg Open final live scores, blog

It’s an all-Australian duel in the final of the Strasbourg Open when Samantha Stosur takes on Daria Gavrilova in a final hit-out before the French Open. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 11pm (AEST).
The second grand slam of the year might be just around the corner, but the two Australians are out to complete a wonderful lead-up by taking out the WTA title in Strasbourg.
Both players have enjoyed reasonably dominant weeks, but Stosur is yet to drop a set as she builds for another tilt at the French Open after making the semi-finals last year.
After a disastrous start to the year which cumulated in the Aussie No.1 being overlooked for the Fed Cup team, she has begun to find her touch again. After knocking over Ying-Ying Duan and Madison Brengle without raising an effort, dropping a single game in each match she then had tougher opposition.
She took on Carla Suarez Navarro in the quarter-final, winning a tie-breaker first set before being up a break, then so nearly letting the Colombian back into it before closing the match 6-4.
It was a carbon copy in the semi-final against Shuai Peng as she won the first set in a tie-breaker, then went up a break. Her serve then deserted her before she closed it out 6-4.
Those sort of mental lapses aren’t going to cut it against the cagey Gavrilova though. She has played superb tennis this week and had to fight her way out of a few tough situations, which should pave the way for her to enter the final in top shape.
After a simple straight sets victory over Louisa Chirico, she was then pushed to three sets by Elizaveta Kulichkova, before facing fellow Aussie Ashleigh Barty.
Winning the first set comfortably enough, it looked like she was going to run away with the match. Barty though, won the second and forced a third set tie-breaker which she ultimately lost 7-5.
What it does mean is that Gavrilova has spent a lot more time on court, but it seemed to benefit her in the semi-final as he smoked past Caroline Garcia in straight sets.
If Gavrilova plays like she did in the semi-final, she is going to be hard to stop here, with her style perfectly suited to the longer points typically seen on the clay court. It is Stosur’s favourite surface though, and with a title and national pride on the line, there is plenty at stake.
Prediction
Stosur has had brain explosions in the last two matches but somehow finds herself in the final. Gavrilova will complete her build-up to the French Open with a victory here simply by playing every single point switched on.
Gavrilova in three sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the Strasbourg final from 11pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
11:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:32pm | ! Report
Gavrilova again with a good return of serve, but Stosur quickly turns defence into attack with a backhand up the line. Gavrilova back pedals from the mid court, but can’t clear the net.
Stosur 1 – 30
Gavrilova 1 – 30
11:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:32pm | ! Report
Stosur gets a first serve in this time, with Gavrilova returning well, playing with plenty of depth before Stosur sends an off balance forehand into the net.
Stosur 1 – 15
Gavrilova 1 – 30
11:31pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:31pm | ! Report
Stosur gets a second serve in this time before Gavrilova sends a running forehand wide of the corner.
Stosur 1 – 15
Gavrilova 1 – 15
11:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:30pm | ! Report
Stosur back on serve and looking to be the first to hold service. She starts with a double fault herself though.
Stosur 1 – 0
Gavrilova 1 – 15
11:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:30pm | ! Report
Another double fault from Gavrilova and we are even again with both players picking up the opening break.
16 minutes for two games.
Stosur 1 –
Gavrilova 1 –
11:29pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:29pm | ! Report
Body serve from Gavrilova before a rally of up and back forehands breaks out. Gavrilova tries to shorten the angle on a backhand, shanks it wide and Stosur has a second break back point.
Stosur 0 – AD
Gavrilova 1 –
11:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:28pm | ! Report
Now a double fault from Gavrilova.
Stosur 0 –
Gavrilova 1 – deuce (2)
11:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:28pm | ! Report
Gavrilova with a fault, then a wide second serve. Stosur looks to have the return nicely, but it just goes a bit long from the sliding backhand.
Stosur 0 –
Gavrilova 1 – AD
11:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:27pm | ! Report
And Gavrilova saves it, sending us to deuce again. She got to the net there and was on the ropes, but Stosur sends her lobbed forehand long.
Stosur 0 –
Gavrilova 1 – deuce (1)
11:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:27pm | ! Report
Stosur might have had a bit of luck off the net there on the return, and Gavrilova doesn’t read it, slicing a backhand into the net.
Break back point.
Stosur 0 – 40
Gavrilova 1 – 30