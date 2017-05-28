 

French Open 2017 live stream: How to watch on TV and online

The Roar Roar Guru

By ,

Tagged:
 , ,

0 Have your say

    French Open 2017 live stream: How to watch on TV and online + enlarge image

    Novak Djokovic is likely to be one of the main challengers to Rafael Nadal. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

    Related coverage

    The second grand slam of the year, the French Open, played on the clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris gets underway on Sunday, May 28 and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, June 11 with the men’s final.

    Over two weeks, 128 players on both the men’s and women’s side of the draw will attempt to win seven straight matches to take out the grand slam.

    Rafael Nadal enters the tournament as favourite on the men’s side, while the women’s is wide open.

    How to watch on TV

    Fox Sports will be the only place in Australia to watch the French Open, with the pay-TV network dedicating a channel around the clock to coverage of the second grand slam of the year.

    The channel number will be 505.

    They will show the best matches on each day, generally focusing on Australian players and the higher seeds in the early rounds.

    From there, the network will show all the semi-finals and both finals in full.

    How to live stream

    As the tournament is being broadcast on Foxtel, the only way to live stream will be through either the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps, which give users the ability to stream Foxtel channels depending on current Foxtel service.

    Foxtel Go comes with either an existing or new Foxtel service and can be logged into any two devices to stream whichever channels you would be able to view off your TV.

    Foxtel Play is the better choice for those who only want to access live-streaming services, rather than have a traditional installation.

    Schedule (times AEST)

    First four rounds

    Date Times (AEST) Round
    Sun May 28 7pm – 4am Men’s and Women’s 1st round
    Mon May 29 7pm – 4am Men’s and Women’s 1st round
    Tue May 30 7pm – 4am Men’s and Women’s 1st round
    Wed May 31 7pm – 4am Men’s and Women’s 2nd round
    Thu Jun 1 7pm – 4am Men’s and Women’s 2nd round
    Fri Jun 2 7pm – 4am Men’s and Women’s 3rd round
    Sat Jun 3 7pm – 4am Men’s and Women’s 3rd round
    Sun Jun 4 7pm – 4am Men’s and Women’s 4th round
    Mon Jun 5 7pm – 4am Men’s and Women’s 4th round

    Quarter-finals

    Date Times (AEST) Match
    Tue Jun 6 10:00 PM Women’s 1st QF
    Tue Jun 6 10:00 PM Women’s 2nd QF
    Tue Jun 6 11:30 PM Men’s 1st QF
    Tue Jun 6 11:30 PM Men’s 2nd QF
    Wed Jun 7 10:00 PM Women’s 3rd QF
    Wed Jun 7 10:00 PM Women’s 4th QF
    Wed Jun 7 11:30 PM Men’s 3rd QF
    Wed Jun 7 11:30 PM Men’s 4th QF

    Semi-finals

    Date Times (AEST) Match
    Thu Jun 8 11:00 PM Women’s 1st SF
    Fri Jun 9 12:30 AM Women’s 2nd SF
    Fri Jun 9 9:00 PM Men’s 1st SF
    Fri Jun 9 11:00 PM Men’s 2nd SF

    Women’s final
    The women’s final will commence at 11pm (AEST) on Saturday, June 10.

    Men’s final
    The men’s final will commence not before 11pm (AEST) on Sunday, June 11 pending on the finishing time of the doubles final being played beforehand.

    Note – This schedule is provisional and is subject to change based on weather and match times.