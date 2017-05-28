French Open 2017 live stream: How to watch on TV and online

Novak Djokovic is likely to be one of the main challengers to Rafael Nadal. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The second grand slam of the year, the French Open, played on the clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris gets underway on Sunday, May 28 and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, June 11 with the men’s final.

Over two weeks, 128 players on both the men’s and women’s side of the draw will attempt to win seven straight matches to take out the grand slam.

Rafael Nadal enters the tournament as favourite on the men’s side, while the women’s is wide open.

How to watch on TV

Fox Sports will be the only place in Australia to watch the French Open, with the pay-TV network dedicating a channel around the clock to coverage of the second grand slam of the year.

The channel number will be 505.

They will show the best matches on each day, generally focusing on Australian players and the higher seeds in the early rounds.

From there, the network will show all the semi-finals and both finals in full.

How to live stream

As the tournament is being broadcast on Foxtel, the only way to live stream will be through either the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps, which give users the ability to stream Foxtel channels depending on current Foxtel service.

Foxtel Go comes with either an existing or new Foxtel service and can be logged into any two devices to stream whichever channels you would be able to view off your TV.

Foxtel Play is the better choice for those who only want to access live-streaming services, rather than have a traditional installation.

Schedule (times AEST)

First four rounds

Date Times (AEST) Round Sun May 28 7pm – 4am Men’s and Women’s 1st round Mon May 29 7pm – 4am Men’s and Women’s 1st round Tue May 30 7pm – 4am Men’s and Women’s 1st round Wed May 31 7pm – 4am Men’s and Women’s 2nd round Thu Jun 1 7pm – 4am Men’s and Women’s 2nd round Fri Jun 2 7pm – 4am Men’s and Women’s 3rd round Sat Jun 3 7pm – 4am Men’s and Women’s 3rd round Sun Jun 4 7pm – 4am Men’s and Women’s 4th round Mon Jun 5 7pm – 4am Men’s and Women’s 4th round

Quarter-finals

Date Times (AEST) Match Tue Jun 6 10:00 PM Women’s 1st QF Tue Jun 6 10:00 PM Women’s 2nd QF Tue Jun 6 11:30 PM Men’s 1st QF Tue Jun 6 11:30 PM Men’s 2nd QF Wed Jun 7 10:00 PM Women’s 3rd QF Wed Jun 7 10:00 PM Women’s 4th QF Wed Jun 7 11:30 PM Men’s 3rd QF Wed Jun 7 11:30 PM Men’s 4th QF

Semi-finals

Date Times (AEST) Match Thu Jun 8 11:00 PM Women’s 1st SF Fri Jun 9 12:30 AM Women’s 2nd SF Fri Jun 9 9:00 PM Men’s 1st SF Fri Jun 9 11:00 PM Men’s 2nd SF

Women’s final

The women’s final will commence at 11pm (AEST) on Saturday, June 10.

Men’s final

The men’s final will commence not before 11pm (AEST) on Sunday, June 11 pending on the finishing time of the doubles final being played beforehand.

Note – This schedule is provisional and is subject to change based on weather and match times.