Barbarians beaten but not dishonoured, Lions win 13-7

The British and Irish Lions have got their New Zealand tour off to a winning start by defeating the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians by 13 points to 7 at a packed Toll Stadium in Whangarei.

While most would have expected the end result, very few would have predicted a slender margin of just six points between the Internationally experienced Lions and the Kiwi selection.

From the outset, the Barbarians showed their intentions, a short kick off regathered and the Lions were immediately under pressure as the Barbarians attacked at every opportunity, Bryn Gatland prominent with his kicking game and directing his side around the park as the Lions struggled with cohesion and the early pace.

It seemed likely the Lions would eventually take control and they seemed to be on the road to achieving this with Jonny Sexton knocking over a penalty to get the Lions on the board, but the Baabaas has other ideas.

Tremendous play and sustained pressure saw captain and hooker Sam Anderson-Heather crashing over from close range to score the first try of the match for the Barbarians, duly converted by Gatland.

The Lions certainly had their opportunities in the first half but just lacked a bit of polish, failing to finish off their chances, held up over the line several times despite the best efforts of Toby Faletau and Kyle Sinckler, easily the Lions’ best players from the first half and so unbelievably, the Barbarians had the halftime lead of 7 points to 3.

After the break, the Lions demonstrated more urgency, knocking over a penalty early by halfback Greg Laidlaw and then sustained pressure finally saw the courageous Barbarians defence breeched with winger Anthony Watson crashing over.

It seemed likely the Lions would start to pull away from the plucky home side, establishing a 13 points to 7 lead but the Barbarians had other ideas as they continued to trouble the Lions who couldn’t quite gel this evening but looked relatively comfortable in defence despite the best efforts of the Barbarians.

In the end, 13 points to 7 remained the final score and the Lions got the result they wanted, but were far from convincing.

Credit to the Barbarians here who were tenacious against their vaunted opposition and after just stepping off the plane on Wednesday, the hit out and a few extra days will do them wonders as they look to their next match against the Blues in Auckland this coming Wednesday.