Brumbies a finals lock after routing Rebels 32-3

The Brumbies have defeated the Rebels in an error-ridden affair in Canberra by 32 points to 3, scoring four tries in the process in front of 8,970 fans on a cold night.

The bonus-point win puts them too far ahead for any of their rivals in the Australian conference with two rounds to play which means the Brumbies will be hosting finals football again this season, though it is yet to be determined who they will host in the quarterfinal.

Both sides started the match with plenty of endeavour but numerous errors from both sides early on halted any real momentum in the match in a stop-start affair, a brace of penalties to the Brumbies and a 45m effort from Reece Hodge seeing the score at 6 to 3 after the first quarter.

The Brumbies looked the most threatening but a combination of ill discipline and poor handling halted several raids into the Rebels 22 until finally the pressure told and Jordan Smiler wandered over for a try out wide and a Brumby lead at halftime of 11 to 3.

A poor kick-off reception from the Rebels to begin the second half saw the Brumbies with an early opportunity to increase their lead and they duly obliged, a simple one out play to centre Tevita Kuridrani from a 5m scrum putting the Brumbies ahead by 18 to 3 and the Rebels were left chasing the game from this point on.

Try as they might, the Rebels could not string a decent period of play together in attack and outside of blockbusting number 8, Amanaki Mafi, offered little against the Brumbies defence and the home side eventually broke the visitors down, securing two more tries and the bonus point win by 32 points to 3.