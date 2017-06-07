Quality vs quantity, should Formula One expand its calendar?

The age-old debate of whether to expand the Formula One calendar is once again taking centre stage, as the sport’s new bosses plan for more than 21 races beyond 2019.

Liberty Media has made it clear since their acquisition of Formula One’s commercial rights earlier this year, that their intention is to add to the existing schedule – investigating a variety of new and previous locations.

Much to the detriment of the teams and travelling personnel, who already get very little down-time during the mid-season and end of year breaks, Liberty’s emphasis towards entertainment in this context is quite polarising.

“[Going beyond 21 races] takes a toll, both physically, emotionally and economically,” said marketing chief Sean Bratches in an interview with Motorsport.com.

“We have to work closely with our partners on the team front to find out what the high-water mark is and what makes sense for everyone.”

It is difficult not to be pleased with the direction that the sport’s new owners are taking, as far as sourcing future venues for Formula One. Where the previous regime focussed entirely on extracting the maximum capital from a race, Liberty wish to take Formula One where it can grow a genuine fan-base and enrich the sport’s heritage.

The argument over quality versus quantity can almost be thrown out the door, as the races set to join the Formula One roster are that of quality locations, which call out to the sport’s history, as well as locations which pique fan interest.

As previously stated by this column, the disappointing loss of the Malaysian Grand Prix after 2017, will not be one that is felt long-term, with the additions of former European classics in the German and French Grands Prix from 2018.

Further additions to the American leg of the championship is also on Liberty’s agenda, with iconic locales such as New Jersey, Las Vegas and even the concrete jungle of Long Beach all being touted as potential investments.

Creating more races however does potentially threaten more clashes with other major motorsport events, which is something that will not be in Liberty’s best interests if audience numbers are vital to the growth of Formula One.

FOG’s sporting director in Ross Brawn has recently been meeting with the bosses of other categories, such as Dorna boss Carmelo Ezpeleta from MotoGP and the chiefs of other FIA affiliated championships in Formula E and the WEC, to collaborate on avoiding future calendar clashes.

Since the fallout of 2016’s controversial clash between Formula One’s inaugural visit to Azerbaijan and the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, there has been onus on keeping major motorsport events away from each other, opening up opportunities for drivers to cross-compete.

While the Indy 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix have clashed more than once over recent years, 2017’s dates caused far more debate between scheduling of major events, as double-world champion Fernando Alonso skipped Formula One’s jewel in the crown for the IndyCar spectacle.

How the calendar shapes in the coming years will be intriguing to see. While there are arguments for and against expansion, a championship of quality races and venues can be achieved with only 20 events.

Though if one day the notion of 25 races is realised, then the only way for vindication towards this direction will be a healthy championship with strong viewer numbers and close competition.