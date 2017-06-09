Simona Halep vs Karolina Pliskova: French Open women’s semi-finals live scores

French Open favourite and third seed Simona Halep will take on the powerful Karolina Pliskova, who needs to reverse history for a spot in the final. Join The Roar for live scores of the second women’s semi-final from around 12:30am (AEST).

With Angelique Kerber bundled out of the tournament in the first round and Pliskova’s previously noted struggles on clay, Halep was quickly inserted as the tournament favourite and she has lived up to the name.

Given the other semi-final featured 30th seed Timea Bacszinsky and the unseeded Jelena Ostapenko, this could be the final come early, and if Halep comes through with a victory it’s hard to see anyone stopping her charge at the crown.

Halep has only dropped a single set so far in the French Open, but that came in the last round when she could have easily been knocked out against Elina Svitolina.

After recording a series of straight set victories over Jana Cepelova, Tatjana Maria, Darya Kasatakina and Carla Suarrez Navarro – the last of whom was particularly impressive – she took on Svitolina and found herself down a set and a double break.

Trailing 5-1 in the second set, she somehow turned the match around, winning 12 of the next 13 games.

While Svitolina took the second set to a tie-breaker, she ultimately lost it and then got beagled in the first set, losing 6-0.

It was a remarkable turnaround for the tournament favourite and if she can use that momentum to continue playing at her peak, Pliskova may not be able to present a challenge.

In saying all of that, this is the best Pliskova has ever played on the clay by a considerable distance.

She found form in the lead-up to the tournament, making the quarter-finals in Rome and hasn’t looked back. While she has had a relatively easy draw to contend with – seeds getting knocked out in her quarter left, right and centre, she has only dropped two sets and played strongly.

As the saying goes, you can only deal with what’s in front of you and Pliskova has done just that. She got her tournament underway with a straight sets bashing of Saisai Zheng, before taking three to go past Ekaterina Alexandrova.

She then got the better of Carina Witthoeft in straight sets, winning the second 6-1, before dropping the first against Veronica Cepede, but coming back to win. Caroline Garcia presented the toughest challenge yet, but Pliskova again dealt with it expertly, going through 7-6, 6-4.

If Pliskova is to challenge Halep though, her serve will have to be perfect. Halep has taken glee in ripping opponents serves apart throughout the tournament, and could do more of the same here.

The pair have previously played on five occasions, with Halep leading the ledger 4-1.

Prediction

It’s extremely difficult to go past Halep. Based on head-to-head record and events of the last round, she holds all the momentum.

Halep in three sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the second women's semi-final from around 12:30am (AEST) or at the completion of Timea Bacszinsky versus Jelena Ostapenko