England vs Australia live stream: How to watch Australia’s final Champions Trophy group stage match on TV or online

Pakistan should have gone to Specsavers on these DRS reviews

Is this the ball of the Champions Trophy?

Warner on pay stoush: 'If CA want us to win...'

The final match of Group A in the Champions Trophy has Australia in a must-win position against hosts England, who are already into the semi-finals. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

Australia have had two wash-outs in the Champions Trophy, leaving them stranded on two points and needing a win to progress to the semi-finals.

England, with victories over New Zealand and Bangladesh, are already through to the semis and don’t need any form of a result here. A single point would confirm they finish top of the group though.

How to watch the match on TV

There will only be one way to watch this match on TV in Australia, with Fox Sports holding the exclusive rights to every match of the Champions Trophy, including both semi-finals, the final and all Australian matches.

Fox Sports have set up an around the clock channel to broadcast the tournament, which can be found on Foxtel Channel 507.

To watch the coverage on TV, you will need to have a valid Foxtel subscription with access to the sports package, which starts at $55 per month after a one-month free trial for new customers.

How to live stream the match online

Because Foxtel hold the exclusive rights to the match in Australia, they are the sole live stream provider.

That will be through the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps, which you can access off any device you may own including mobile, tablet or PC.

Foxtel Go is included in a valid Foxtel subscription at no extra cost, although you will need to have the sports package to watch this match.

Foxtel Play is better to use if you just want to stream Foxtel channels, as you don’t need an active Foxtel TV subscription. A Foxtel Play subscription with the required sports package will set you back at least $39 per month.