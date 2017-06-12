Fed-up Cameron puts Giants on AFL notice

Ollie Wines goes 'berserk' as another third man up controversy strikes

A frustrated Leon Cameron says he’s not afraid to swing the axe after Greater Western Sydney’s shock one-point loss to Carlton.

The Blues led at every break of Sunday’s clash at Etihad Stadium, fell behind early in the final quarter and then bounced back to claim a 10.11 (71) to 9.16 (70) victory.

Cameron’s men finished well ahead in clearances and inside-50s but were woeful in front of goal, with Toby Greene – who booted four behinds in the final term to finish with 0.5 – the worst culprit.

It was just the third loss of the season for the Giants, who remain second on the ladder and trail Adelaide only on percentage.

But it could be the last straw for a number of under-performing players, with the likes of Nick Haynes, Rory Lobb and Jacob Hopper set to return from injury after next week’s bye.

“People say that we’ll get some players back after the bye … but that’s irrelevant to me,” Cameron said.

“It’s absolutely irrelevant because the 22 that roll out each week should play with a certain amount of energy to be in the game.

“You could argue we were in the game because we only lost by one point but there’s not enough players that are going the distance at our footy club at the moment.

“If they don’t want to go the distance then what’s going to happen is they’ll be replaced.”

The Giants had looked to be nearing their best form after impressive wins over Richmond, West Coast and Essendon.

But while stars Dylan Shiel, Josh Kelly and Callan Ward were typically excellent in the midfield, Cameron said his side had been out-performed on the defensive end by the disciplined Blues.

“We’ve got some issues and we’ve got to fix them up,” he said.

“We’ve played some brave footy at times, we’ve played some okay footy at times but we’ve played some footy that actually is disappointing.

“Right now, if you put a percentage on it, we’re only going the distance 75 per cent. We need to find that little bit extra … or we’re not going to be a part of some real deep action at the end of the year.”

Co-captain Phil Davis struggled through much of Sunday’s game after rolling his ankle but Cameron said he expected the key defender to make a speedy recovery.