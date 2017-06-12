No changes needed as NSW Blues name side for Game 2

New South Wales Blues coach Laurie Daley has named an unchanged side for Game 2 of the State of Origin series, with the Blues looking to wrap it up at home.
After winning Game 1 of the series 28-4 in Brisbane, the Blues now have a chance to wrap it up at home and have unsurprisingly named an unchanged 17.
New South Wales Blues team for Game 2
1. James Tedesco – Wests Tigers
2. Blake Ferguson – Sydney Roosters
3. Josh Dugan – St George Illawarra Dragons
4. Jarryd Hayne – Gold Coast Titans
5. Brett Morris – Canterbury Bulldogs
6. James Maloney – Cronulla Sharks
7. Mitchell Pearce – Sydney Roosters
8. Aaron Woods – Wests Tigers
9. Nathan Peats – Gold Coast Titans
10. Andrew Fifita – Cronulla Sharks
11. Josh Jackson – Canterbury Bulldogs
12. Boyd Cordner (c) – Sydney Roosters
13. Tyson Frizell – St George Illawarra Dragons
14. David Klemmer – Canterbury Bulldogs
15. Wade Graham – Cronulla Sharks
16. Jake Trbojevic – Manly Sea Eagles
17. Jack Bird – Cronulla Sharks
18th man: Matt Moylan – Penrith Panthers
19th man: Jack De Belin – St George Illawarra Dragons
20th man: Tom Trbojevic – Manly Sea Eagles
Worlds Biggest said | June 12th 2017 @ 6:07pm
Hard to argue with keeping the same squad, the only change I would have considered would have been Turbo Tom in for Ferguson.