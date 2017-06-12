 

No changes needed as NSW Blues name side for Game 2

    New South Wales Blues coach Laurie Daley has named an unchanged side for Game 2 of the State of Origin series, with the Blues looking to wrap it up at home.

    After winning Game 1 of the series 28-4 in Brisbane, the Blues now have a chance to wrap it up at home and have unsurprisingly named an unchanged 17.

    More to come.

    New South Wales Blues team for Game 2

    1. James Tedesco – Wests Tigers
    2. Blake Ferguson – Sydney Roosters
    3. Josh Dugan – St George Illawarra Dragons
    4. Jarryd Hayne – Gold Coast Titans
    5. Brett Morris – Canterbury Bulldogs
    6. James Maloney – Cronulla Sharks
    7. Mitchell Pearce – Sydney Roosters
    8. Aaron Woods – Wests Tigers
    9. Nathan Peats – Gold Coast Titans
    10. Andrew Fifita – Cronulla Sharks
    11. Josh Jackson – Canterbury Bulldogs
    12. Boyd Cordner (c) – Sydney Roosters
    13. Tyson Frizell – St George Illawarra Dragons
    14. David Klemmer – Canterbury Bulldogs
    15. Wade Graham – Cronulla Sharks
    16. Jake Trbojevic – Manly Sea Eagles
    17. Jack Bird – Cronulla Sharks

    18th man: Matt Moylan – Penrith Panthers
    19th man: Jack De Belin – St George Illawarra Dragons
    20th man: Tom Trbojevic – Manly Sea Eagles

